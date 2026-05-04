Reform UK Proposes Immigration Detention Centers in Green Party Constituencies

Reform UK plans to build dozens of immigration detention centers in areas that voted Green, as part of a 'Mass Deportation Act' aiming to deport up to one million foreign nationals. The plan involves stripping local authorities of veto power and potentially withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights.

Reform UK has unveiled a contentious plan to establish numerous immigration detention centers specifically within constituencies that have demonstrated support for the Green Party . This provocative strategy, articulated by Zia Yusuf , the party's home affairs spokesperson, proposes the construction of facilities capable of housing up to 24,000 individuals.

The rationale behind this placement, according to Reform UK, is to locate these centers in areas where the electorate has embraced a political party advocating for open borders – a policy they deem fundamentally at odds with their own immigration stance. The initiative is central to a proposed 'Mass Deportation Act' which aims to significantly alter the landscape of immigration control in the United Kingdom.

A key component of this Act involves stripping local authorities of their existing power to veto the establishment of these detention facilities, effectively limiting the ability of local residents to oppose their construction. Reform UK has publicly committed to the deportation of up to one million foreign nationals within a five-year period should they attain power following the next general election.

The proposed scheme includes offering those identified for deportation a financial incentive – a plane ticket and £1,000 in cash – intended to facilitate a fresh start in their country of origin. Individuals who decline this offer would face mandatory detention pending their removal from the UK.

The scale of this undertaking necessitates a substantial increase in detention capacity, with Reform UK estimating a need to detain up to 24,000 people concurrently – a figure nearly ten times greater than the current capacity of existing immigration removal centers. Mr. Yusuf defended the proposed location strategy, asserting that it is 'fair' to build these facilities in areas that have expressed support for open borders policies.

He further guaranteed that no such centers would be constructed within constituencies represented by Reform UK Members of Parliament or controlled by Reform UK-led councils. The party emphasizes that their policy reflects the will of the majority of British citizens who support stricter immigration controls. They argue that detaining migrants awaiting deportation is a necessary step in achieving their goal of removing all illegal migrants from Britain, while simultaneously respecting the democratic preferences of their own supporters.

The plan has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from the Green Party, whose policies advocate for a more welcoming approach to immigration. The Green Party's stance includes proposals for an amnesty for asylum seekers whose claims have been rejected and a broader vision of a 'fair and humane system of managed immigration' that allows for free movement. They fundamentally oppose the criminalization of immigration and advocate for treating new arrivals as potential citizens.

The proposed 'Mass Deportation (Detention) Act' would grant ministers sweeping powers over the siting of these detention centers, effectively overriding existing legal safeguards and eliminating the right of appeal for affected communities. Furthermore, Reform UK has indicated a willingness to abandon certain human rights commitments, including potentially withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), in order to expedite the deportation process. This move raises concerns about the potential impact on individual rights and legal protections.

Nigel Farage, a prominent figure within Reform UK, has pledged to halt illegal immigration via small boats within months of a potential government takeover, but the deportation program represents a far more extensive and potentially disruptive undertaking, targeting individuals who have already established themselves in the UK. The plan could impact up to 400,000 individuals who have been granted asylum, potentially revoking their status based on factors such as illegal entry, overstaying visas, or changes in the perceived safety of their home countries.

The history of immigration removal centers, such as Yarl's Wood, demonstrates the potential for controversy and local opposition, highlighting the challenges Reform UK may face in implementing its ambitious plan





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Reform UK Immigration Deportation Green Party Detention Centers Mass Deportation Act Nigel Farage Zia Yusuf ECHR

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