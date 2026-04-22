Reform UK Proposes Patriotic Curriculum and National Symbols in Schools

Reform UK has announced plans to introduce a 'patriotic' curriculum focused on British history, alongside mandatory displays of the King's portrait and the Union Jack in all schools if they win the next election. The party aims to counter what it sees as an 'ideological capture' of classrooms and foster a stronger sense of national identity.

Reform UK has unveiled a comprehensive plan to reshape the national curriculum and instill a stronger sense of British identity within schools, should they achieve victory in the upcoming general election.

The proposals, announced in anticipation of St George's Day, mandate that every school in England prominently display a portrait of the King and fly the Union Jack. Beyond symbolic gestures, the core of the initiative lies in a revised history curriculum designed to present a 'patriotic' account of Britain's past, emphasizing its achievements and contributions to global history.

This curriculum will dedicate a minimum of 60% of classroom time to British history, focusing on pivotal events such as the Magna Carta, the Wars of the Roses, the English Civil War, the Glorious Revolution, the Act of Union, the Enlightenment, and the Victorian era. The party argues that current educational practices have been unduly influenced by a 'progressive lens,' leading to a diminished understanding and appreciation of British heritage.

Central to Reform UK's critique is the assertion that previous governments have prioritized a 'mass migration agenda' within the education system, resulting in students being taught to feel 'ashamed' of Britain's historical complexities. They point to a recent Policy Exchange survey revealing a concerning trend: only 20% of 18 to 24-year-olds hold a positive view of Winston Churchill, and a mere 41% of Gen Z (18 to 27-year-olds) express pride in their British identity.

Suella Braverman, Reform's education spokeswoman, contends that children deserve to learn the 'true story' of Britain, free from what she describes as ideological biases. The party intends to address the perceived lack of national pride by establishing a curriculum that 'honours our island story with pride' and fosters a sense of belonging among students. To facilitate this shift, Reform proposes utilizing the free school system to establish institutions aligned with their educational philosophy.

Furthermore, the party plans to fund the installation of flagpoles in all schools, specifically designated for flying the Union Jack, reinforcing the visual representation of national identity. While the primary focus is on England, the proposals extend to the devolved nations of Scotland and Wales, allowing them to maintain their own flags and celebrate their respective national days.

The proposed changes are not merely about revising historical narratives; they represent a broader attempt to counter what Reform UK perceives as an 'ideological capture' of classrooms. Ms Braverman strongly criticizes the current state of affairs, accusing both Conservative and Labour governments of failing to provide a curriculum that adequately promotes academic rigor and national identity.

She asserts that the existing system has inadvertently favored the promotion of a 'mass migration agenda' at the expense of fostering a sense of national pride. Reform's vision involves a curriculum that will 'rekindle national pride' and ensure that every student graduates with a deep understanding of the privileges associated with being British.

The party's ambitions extend beyond the classroom, as recent polling data suggests a potential surge in support for Reform UK in the upcoming local elections, particularly in London boroughs. A YouGov MRP poll predicts that Reform could outperform Labour in areas like Barking and Dagenham, Bromley, and Havering, indicating a growing appetite for their message of national renewal.

Nigel Farage has expressed confidence in his party's prospects, suggesting they have a 'very real chance' of winning control in several London boroughs. This potential electoral success underscores the resonance of Reform UK's platform, which centers on restoring a sense of national identity and pride through educational reform and a re-evaluation of Britain's historical narrative





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Reform UK Education Curriculum National Identity British History

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Surge in Unusual Disability Benefit Claims Sparks Welfare Reform DebateA 500 percent rise in disability claims for food intolerances and other manageable conditions has triggered calls for urgent reform of the UK welfare system as costs balloon.

Read more »

Nigel Farage Proposes Controversial Cash-for-Departure Scheme for One Million MigrantsReform UK leader Nigel Farage faces scrutiny over a plan to pay migrants £1,000 to leave the UK voluntarily, including a review of 400,000 asylum cases granted in the last five years.

Read more »

Labour Faces Electoral Wipeout as Reform UK Surges in New Polling DataNew research projects devastating losses for the Labour Party in upcoming local elections, with thousands of seats at risk and Reform UK making significant gains, threatening the political future of Keir Starmer.

Read more »

Nigel Farage Proposes Controversial Million-Migrant Departure Plan for BritainReform UK leader Nigel Farage faces backlash for his proposal to pay one million migrants £1,000 each to leave the UK, a plan critics label as impractical and disruptive.

Read more »

Anas Sarwar demands SNP takes down video 'lies' of Labour plotting Reform dealEXCLUSIVE: The Scottish Labour leader said John Swinney should 'withdraw this disgraceful advert immediately'.

Read more »

Cleveland Clinic expert proposes global heart allocation to address health inequitiesToday at the 46th Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT), Eileen Hsich, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic, outlined a bold vision for the future of heart transplantation that moves beyond national borders to address global inequities in organ allocation.

Read more »