Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre joins Reform UK to advocate for increased defense spending and better veteran treatment. He criticizes government neglect and outlines party goals for military funding and modernization.

Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre has officially joined Reform UK as its first spokesman for the Armed Forces, marking a significant shift in the party's strategy to address national security and military welfare. MacIntyre brings a distinguished 40-year career in the British Armed Forces to the political arena, citing the failure of successive governments to adequately support service personnel as the primary catalyst for his decision to leave the military establishment.

Decade Of Service And Operational Challenges

MacIntyre describes his military career as the greatest honour of his life, characterized by postings across diverse and extreme global environments. He has conducted Arctic warfare in temperatures dropping to minus 30 degrees Celsius and endured months of gruelling desert training in sweltering 50-degree heat. His service also included a six-month tour in Crossmaglen, a stronghold of the IRA considered one of the most dangerous postings for the British Army during the Troubles. Additionally, MacIntyre was part of the body-recovery team following the catastrophic mid-flight fire of an RAF Nimrod near Kandahar in Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of 14 service personnel, an event he describes as devastation that will stay with him for the rest of his life.

Also read Reform UK Hampshire leader George Madgwick charged with 35 offences including 12 rapes

Government Neglect And Resource Decline

The former commander argues that the most challenging aspect of military life has been the perceived disregard from political leaders, who treat the Armed Forces as an afterthought. MacIntyre asserts that this neglect has resulted in insufficient equipment, funding, and resources for brave men and women operating in increasingly demanding circumstances. He highlights a stark decline in defence capabilities since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. When he signed up in 1986 at the age of 18, the Armed Forces comprised 330,000 personnel. Today, the combined strength of the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force has dwindled to 148,000 members, a figure MacIntyre compares to barely enough to fill two Premier League football stadiums.

Budgetary Priorities And Procurement Failures

MacIntyre criticizes the Ministry of Defence for years of shrinking budgets and vague responses from Whitehall regarding what cuts should be implemented. He points out that Britain spends £330 billion on welfare compared to just £60 billion on defence, questioning how national security can be maintained without adequate social security funding. Furthermore, he describes the defence procurement system as a byword for waste, delay, and indecision. While troops are promised world-class equipment, projects frequently run late, exceed budgets, or fail to deliver original capabilities. MacIntyre contrasts this with the ability to source and deliver equipment for Ukraine in less than eight weeks, whereas the British process takes ten years due to a risk-averse system managed by huge committees.

Advertisement

Reform UK Defence Strategy And Future Goals

As the new spokesman, MacIntyre pledges to ensure the Armed Forces receive the backing and respect they deserve. Reform UK has committed to rapidly boosting defence spending, aiming to reach 3 per cent of GDP by 2030 and 3.5 per cent by 2035. MacIntyre emphasizes the urgent need to expand current supplies and produce more kit quickly to respond effectively to crises. He warns that Britain must prepare for the possibility of major conflict, citing the very real threat from Russia over the next five years. The party aims to bring people with high-level experience, rather than career politicians, into departments to drive these necessary changes.

Veteran Treatment And Worker Pay Parity

MacIntyre also addresses the disgraceful treatment of veterans, who he claims face prosecution from activist lawyers and the political establishment merely for performing their jobs under extreme pressure. He argues that soldiers who risk life and limb for their country should not earn less than workers in an Amazon warehouse. With experience working with the United Nations, the Somali National Army, and the Pentagon, as well as serving as assistant head of Taskforce Spirit supporting Ukraine, MacIntyre positions himself as a trusted figure capable of implementing the reforms he advocates. He expresses zero belief that old political parties will fix the current issues, stating that Reform is the only organization he trusts to deliver the changes desperately needed for the British military.