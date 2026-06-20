Reform UK's third by-election defeat and internal strife

The article discusses the third consecutive by-election defeat of Reform UK, the ongoing internal strife within the party, and the challenges it faces in attracting women voters and finding credible candidates for the next General Election.

At a swish Westminster reception to promote a new book about Nigel Farage , the talk was dominated by the third by-election defeat of Reform UK in a row, in a constituency where they had previously won every seat with 50% of the vote.

The scale of this defeat has sent shockwaves through Farage's party, which has an 11% national lead over Labour. The party insider described Makerfield as a 'dream seat' for Reform and 'we blew it, again.

' The event was the launch party for Lord Ashcroft's biography 'The Farage Factor', serialised in the Mail. Reform supporters dismissed the threat from Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party, which was only registered as a political party by the Electoral Commission in March. Farage considered placing a large bet on Lowe's party losing its £500 deposit.

However, they polled a respectable seven per cent of the vote in third place. The candidate-selection process and Robert Kenyon's controversial social media output were under review at Reform HQ. The party's ongoing problem in attracting women voters and the lack of credible candidates for the next General Election were also discussed. Policy disagreements between Robert Jenrick and Zia Yusuf over deportation policy led to a public falling out.

The party's status as a one-man band and Farage's unusual camera-shyness during the Makerfield campaign were also mentioned





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Reform UK Nigel Farage Makerfield By-Election Third By-Election Defeat Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain Robert Kenyon Deportation Policy Policy Disagreements Farage's Camera-Shyness Internal Strife One-Man Band

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