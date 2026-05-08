Reform UK Secures Landslide Victory in Wigan and Leigh, Delivering Devastating Blow to Labour

Reform UK achieved a historic triumph in Wigan and Leigh, winning 24 out of 25 seats in a major upset for Labour. The results signal a significant shift in voter sentiment, with Reform positioning itself as a formidable force ahead of the 2027 council elections. Labour leaders acknowledged the public's dissatisfaction and pledged to address concerns both locally and nationally.

The Labour Party suffered a devastating defeat in Wigan and Leigh as voters delivered a resounding rebuke, with Reform UK securing 24 out of the 25 available seats.

The results marked a dramatic shift in political allegiance, as areas traditionally considered Labour strongholds, such as Ince, which had been under Labour control for over four decades, fell to Reform UK. The party's leader, Coun Paul Watson, described the outcome as unprecedented, highlighting the scale of the victory. The only ward where Reform did not emerge victorious was Atherton North, where independent councillor Jamie Hodgkinson triumphed.

Despite Reform's overwhelming success, Labour retained control of Wigan Council due to the mathematical impossibility of being ousted in this election cycle. However, Reform UK has set its sights on taking full control of the council by 2027, positioning itself as an administration in waiting. Coun Watson criticized Labour leader Keir Starmer, calling for his resignation and asserting that the people no longer want a Labour government.

He emphasized the need for a general election and a Reform UK government under Nigel Farage's leadership. Reform had anticipated winning 20 seats but surpassed expectations, indicating that Labour's strategy of distancing itself from Westminster failed to resonate with voters. Deputy council leader Coun Keith Cunliffe attributed the campaign's focus to national issues such as the cost of living and local government funding.

Additionally, Labour faced significant backlash over the construction of large warehouses in Tyldesley, which residents opposed. Coun Cunliffe acknowledged the public's frustration, stating that Labour was caught between limited powers and public expectations. If Reform UK secures a majority next year, it plans to implement sweeping changes, including eliminating the council's equality, diversity, and inclusion function to save £400,000 annually, redirecting managers to frontline services, reforming the planning department, and regulating houses of multiple occupancy.

Labour's cabinet member for finance, Coun Nazia Rehman, acknowledged the public's dissatisfaction, placing blame on the national Labour government and pledging to improve both locally and nationally. Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, present at the count, admitted the elections were challenging but defended Labour's efforts to deliver change amid unprecedented global and economic turmoil. She acknowledged public impatience but urged continued efforts to fulfill promises.

Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt described the vote as catastrophic for Labour, emphasizing the need to listen to voters and reflect on the results. Despite calls for Keir Starmer's resignation, Platt cautioned against hasty decisions, advocating for a measured response to the electoral setback





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Reform UK Labour Party Wigan And Leigh Local Elections Keir Starmer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour Faces Historic Defeat in Wales as Plaid and Reform Surge in Senedd PollsA comprehensive YouGov poll suggests Labour could suffer its worst-ever result in Wales, with Plaid Cymru and Reform UK poised to make significant gains in the Senedd elections. The projections indicate a dramatic shift in Welsh politics, potentially ending Labour's nearly 30-year dominance since devolution.

Read more »

Havant local election results 2026 in fullCouncil election results for the areas of Bedhampton, Cowplain, Emsworth, Hart Plain, Havant St Faith's, Hayling East, Hayling West, Leigh Park Central & West Leigh, Leigh Park Hermitage, Purbrook, Stakes, Waterloo.

Read more »

Havant local election results 2026 in fullCouncil election results for the areas of Bedhampton, Cowplain, Emsworth, Hart Plain, Havant St Faith's, Hayling East, Hayling West, Leigh Park Central & West Leigh, Leigh Park Hermitage, Purbrook, Stakes, Waterloo.

Read more »

Salford's Labour deputy mayor loses council seat in Reform UK winJack Youd, the Labour deputy mayor of Salford, has lost his council seat in the local elections to Reform UK's Miles Henderson, with 953 votes to Henderson's 1,209.

Read more »