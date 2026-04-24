Reform UK Significantly Cuts Travel Expenses Compared to Conservative Predecessors

New data reveals Reform UK councillors in Nottinghamshire claimed £7,289 in travel expenses, an 81% decrease from the £11,889 claimed by Conservatives, sparking debate over spending priorities and responsible use of public funds. The Conservatives have criticised the claims as misleading.

Reform UK councillors in Nottinghamshire have demonstrated a significantly more frugal approach to travel expenses compared to their Conservative predecessors, sparking a debate about responsible spending and priorities within local government .

Newly released financial data reveals that Reform councillors claimed a total of £7,289 in travel expenses during their first year in control of Nottinghamshire County Council, a substantial 81 percent decrease from the £11,889 claimed by the Conservatives in the preceding 2025/26 financial year. This difference is particularly noteworthy considering the Conservatives had 23 fewer councillors serving on the authority during that period.

The current council composition reflects Reform UK’s dominance with 41 seats, followed by the Conservatives with 18, Labour with four, and the Nottinghamshire Alliance with three. The data further indicates that only 31 percent of Reform councillors submitted travel expense claims, contrasting sharply with the 77 percent of Conservative members who did so. The average claim amount per councillor was also lower for Reform (£560.69) compared to the Conservatives (£849.21).

Stuart Matthews, Reform’s finance councillor, explained the party’s approach, stating that they intentionally avoid claiming every possible expense. He emphasized that while expense claims are not inherently problematic, the party believes it is morally questionable to maximize claims, especially during times of economic hardship. Matthews highlighted that the largest claims within the Reform group came from the council chair and vice chair, who undertake extensive civic duties requiring significant travel.

He cleverly drew a parallel between the savings on travel expenses and the cost of recent council initiatives, suggesting that the funds could have been allocated to projects like providing flags and poles for the county. He also noted that he personally has not claimed any travel expenses, and neither have the four Labour councillors. This stance has been met with strong opposition from the Conservative party, who have labelled Reform’s claims as ‘misleading’ and lacking crucial context.

Conservative leader, Cllr Sam Smith, defended the legitimacy of travel expenses, arguing that they are a standard practice for employees in both the public and private sectors. He pointed out that councillors, like any other worker, should be reimbursed for necessary travel undertaken as part of their duties, particularly given the current high fuel prices.

Cllr Smith further criticized Reform’s focus on travel expenses, highlighting the party’s own significant spending on other initiatives, including £75,000 on flags and £40,000 on a council magazine distributed to every household in Nottinghamshire. He argued that these expenditures far outweigh the travel expenses Reform is attempting to scrutinize. Smith emphasized the importance of travel expenses in enabling councillors to be present and visible within their communities, attending meetings, and supporting residents.

He suggested that lower travel claims might indicate a reduced level of engagement with constituents. The Conservative leader framed the issue as a matter of priorities, asserting that their party prioritizes frontline representation and ensuring councillors can effectively fulfill their elected duties. He accused Reform of employing headline-grabbing comparisons to divert attention from their own spending decisions.

The debate underscores a fundamental difference in philosophies regarding the use of public funds, with Reform advocating for austerity and moral responsibility, and the Conservatives defending legitimate expenses necessary for effective representation and governance. The situation raises questions about transparency, accountability, and the balance between fiscal prudence and effective local leadership within Nottinghamshire County Council





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