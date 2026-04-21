Reform UK Surges to 10-Point Lead as Labour Party Faces Internal Pressure

A new YouGov poll shows Reform UK holding a significant lead over rivals as Prime Minister Keir Starmer struggles with declining popularity and potential internal Labour dissent ahead of local elections.

A significant shift in the British political landscape has emerged following a fresh opinion poll from YouGov, which indicates that Reform UK has surged to a commanding 10-point lead over both the Green Party and the Conservative Party. Under the leadership of Nigel Farage , the party has garnered 27 percent of voter support, marking a notable increase of three percentage points from the previous week.

This development places Reform UK well ahead of the competition as the nation approaches critical local elections. Conversely, the Labour Party currently sits in a precarious fourth position with only 16 percent support, representing a decline of one percentage point. The Tories and the Greens are currently tied for second place, both capturing 17 percent of the vote, though each has seen a slight dip in their respective polling numbers. The Liberal Democrats are trailing slightly at 14 percent, while the newly formed Restore Britain party, spearheaded by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe, maintains a modest 3 percent share. The findings provide a substantial morale boost for Nigel Farage and his team, particularly following a period where some analysts suggested the party's momentum was beginning to wane. With local elections for the Scottish Parliament, the Welsh Senedd, and various English councils scheduled for May 7, the timing of this surge is strategically vital. Farage has actively campaigned on a platform of political disruption, explicitly urging the British electorate to utilize their votes to force Prime Minister Keir Starmer out of office. The Prime Minister is currently grappling with mounting public and political scrutiny, fueled in part by the ongoing Peter Mandelson scandal. Farage has consistently framed the upcoming local elections as a referendum on the current administration, encouraging voters to support his party as the primary mechanism for ousting the incumbent Labour leadership. Within the Labour Party, the atmosphere is increasingly tense as speculation grows regarding a potential internal challenge to Keir Starmer's premiership. Following the release of the poll, rumors of discontent among Labour MPs have reached a fever pitch, with some insiders suggesting that a poor performance in the upcoming regional elections could trigger a move to replace the Prime Minister. Angela Rayner, often viewed as a potential successor, is scheduled to speak at the National Growth Debate in London, where she is expected to advocate for more decisive government action. While some senior Labour members like Sarah Champion have cautioned against leadership instability, they have simultaneously acknowledged the significant unpopularity of the Prime Minister among the general public. Champion noted that constituents are often vocal about their personal distaste for Starmer, while also highlighting that many voters feel alienated by the so-called Westminster bubble, which focuses on scandals like the Mandelson affair rather than the pressing economic and geopolitical crises impacting the daily lives of citizens, such as rising energy costs and international instability





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