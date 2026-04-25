Reform UK Targets Cabinet Ministers in 'Ruthless' New Election Strategy

Nigel Farage announces a shift in Reform UK's strategy, moving from national vote share to targeting individual constituencies held by senior government ministers like Ed Miliband, Yvette Cooper, and Bridget Phillipson, aiming for direct wins in the next election.

Reform UK, under the leadership of Nigel Farage , is embarking on a significantly altered electoral strategy, shifting from a broad-based campaign focused on increasing the national vote share to a highly targeted approach aimed at unseating prominent government ministers and winning individual constituencies.

This represents a 'ruthless' new phase for the party, capitalizing on its consistently strong polling performance over the past year. For three decades, Farage has operated as a campaigner, prioritizing the expansion of the party’s overall vote percentage to exert influence on key national issues, most notably Brexit.

However, with Reform now frequently topping opinion polls, the party believes it is strategically positioned to transition to a more focused campaign, concentrating resources on securing victory in specific seats at the upcoming general election. The initial targets identified by Reform include several high-profile Labour figures.

Ed Miliband, the former Labour leader, representing Doncaster North, is considered a 'plum' target, with Farage openly expressing his desire to see Miliband defeated, recalling his previous success in challenging Miliband during the 2015 election. Yvette Cooper, the Shadow Home Secretary, and her constituency in Yorkshire, along with Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, and her seat in Houghton and Sunderland South, are also firmly in Reform’s sights. Farage confidently asserted that Phillipson’s position is untenable, predicting her defeat.

Beyond these key targets, Reform is also looking at the constituencies of other senior Labour members, such as John Healey, the Defence Secretary in South Yorkshire, and Angela Rayner, representing Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester. Recent polling data suggests that Reform could potentially capture the seats of a dozen Cabinet ministers, with the Green Party and independent candidates poised to unseat another four, including figures like Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, and Peter Kyle, the Business Secretary.

This potential upheaval poses a significant challenge to the Labour Party, potentially jeopardizing the re-election prospects of many of its leading figures. This strategic shift necessitates a substantial logistical and financial undertaking for Reform. Traditionally, major political parties concentrate their efforts on approximately 100 marginal seats where they have a realistic chance of gaining ground.

However, starting from a base of only eight seats, Reform may need to target as many as 350 constituencies to maximize its potential for electoral success. Farage acknowledges the unprecedented nature of this endeavor, emphasizing the need to establish a network of 'local centres of excellence' across the country. He stresses the importance of identifying winnable seats, recruiting trustworthy and dedicated candidates, and rigorously evaluating their potential for success.

This transition marks a significant departure from Farage’s long-standing approach of broad-based campaigning, aiming to influence national opinion through widespread dissemination of ideas. He describes his previous strategy as a 'shotgun' approach, scattering pellets widely to attract support. Now, the focus is on precision targeting and maximizing efficiency in resource allocation. Farage believes the party is currently 'two-thirds' ready to fight the election, with the move to a targeted campaign being a crucial step in its overall development.

The party’s growing success is clearly unsettling Labour, evidenced, according to Farage, by the defensive tactics employed during Prime Minister’s Questions and the frequent personal attacks directed at him





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Reform UK Nigel Farage Election Strategy Target Seats Ed Miliband Yvette Cooper Bridget Phillipson Labour Party UK Politics

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