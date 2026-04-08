Reform UK to Block Visas for Countries Demanding Reparations

Reform UK has announced a policy to deny visa requests from any country seeking reparations from the UK if it wins the next election. This stance is a response to growing demands for compensation related to the slave trade and colonialism.

Reform UK has declared its intention to block visa requests from any nation seeking reparations from the United Kingdom, should it win the upcoming general election. The party's home affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, made the announcement, arguing that such countries are disregarding the 'huge sacrifices' the UK made in its historical efforts to abolish slavery.

Several African and Caribbean nations, including Nigeria and Jamaica, have made such demands, raising the possibility that their citizens could be barred from entering the UK under a Reform UK government. Yusuf stated that a growing number of countries are requesting reparations from Britain, despite the UK's historical role in outlawing slavery. He further criticized the previous Conservative and Labour governments for issuing millions of visas and providing billions in foreign aid to these very nations over the past two decades, deeming the practice unacceptable. Reform UK highlighted several other countries that have requested reparations, including Kenya, Haiti, Guyana, Barbados, and the Bahamas. The party's stance follows a recent UN vote in favor of former colonial powers, including Britain, potentially paying reparations for slavery, with estimated costs possibly reaching trillions of pounds. Britain was among the countries that abstained from voting on a resolution, which described the forced displacement of Africans as the 'gravest crime against humanity'.\The African Union, representing 55 member states, is actively seeking compensation for damages inflicted by the slave trade. The Union believes nations like Britain should initiate a 'good faith dialogue on reparatory justice,' encompassing a formal apology, restitution measures, and financial compensation. In 2023, a UN judge indicated that Britain, which once controlled a significant portion of Africa during its imperial peak, could potentially owe over £18 trillion in reparations. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has voiced strong opposition to the UN's influence on the matter, dismissing the UN's authority over the UK. Farage criticized the UN's involvement in historical disputes, including the Chagos Islands advisory judgment and, more recently, the reparations demands. Reform UK has also pledged to reduce foreign aid to a maximum of £1 billion, a reduction of approximately 90 percent. A spokesperson for the Foreign Office acknowledged the abhorrence of the slave trade but firmly stated the UK's position against paying reparations. The Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has previously rejected the idea of an apology or reparations from the UK, advocating a focus on the future rather than dwelling on the past. The announcement by Reform UK has ignited debate about Britain's historical responsibility for slavery and colonialism, and the potential implications of reparations claims on international relations and immigration policies. The party's proposal reflects a broader trend of rising nationalism and a reluctance to acknowledge or atone for historical injustices.\The policy proposal from Reform UK has significant implications for countries demanding reparations from the UK, potentially impacting travel and diplomatic relations. It also raises questions about the UK's future role in international discussions regarding historical injustices and its commitment to global cooperation. The stance taken by Reform UK could affect the UK’s international standing, particularly in regions that suffered from the slave trade and colonialism. The party's focus is on what they perceive to be the negative impacts on Britain rather than on the broader historical context, and this is expected to influence their stance on foreign aid and visa policies. Reform UK’s approach highlights the ongoing debate surrounding historical responsibility and the challenges associated with acknowledging and addressing past wrongs, including the complex issues of how slavery should be atoned. The argument offered by Yusuf and other party members highlights the perceived sacrifices Britain made during the abolition of slavery. The counterpoint to this being the extreme suffering caused by Britain's role in the slave trade, something that is now becoming the focus of global debate. This stance is likely to be a central part of the party's platform in the upcoming election. The announcement comes at a time when there are rising global demands for reparations related to historical injustices, including the slave trade. This trend is driven by ongoing awareness of the lasting impacts of slavery and colonialism on the affected populations and countries. The Reform party's policy directly opposes these global calls, which may alienate some of the UK's allies





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Reform UK Reparations Visas Slavery Immigration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour Faces Major Setback in Local Elections: Reform UK and Greens Pose Strong ThreatLabour is predicted to suffer heavy losses in the upcoming local elections in England, with Reform UK and the Green Party emerging as strong contenders. Experts forecast the loss of potentially thousands of council seats for the party, highlighting a significant shift in the British political landscape.

Read more »

Reform UK to Block Visas for Countries Demanding ReparationsReform UK has announced plans to block visa requests from any country seeking reparations from the UK if they win the next election. The party argues that these countries are ignoring Britain's role in abolishing slavery and the financial aid provided. This policy comes after UN discussions regarding reparations for slavery and former colonial powers.

Read more »

Kent Village Outraged as Travellers Illegally Develop Land, Sparking Clashes and Calls for Legal ReformA wealthy Kent village is in uproar after travellers moved onto a field over a bank holiday, initiating an unauthorized development. The incident has led to clashes, arrests, and calls for legal changes to prevent similar occurrences.

Read more »

Elderly residents left 'trapped' at block of flats in Rawtenstall'There is no way they can tackle the stairs by themselves'

Read more »

Discover the World's Least-Visited Countries: Hidden Gems for Authentic TravelExplore the five least-visited countries globally, offering a unique opportunity for travelers to experience untouched natural beauty and authentic cultural encounters away from mass tourism.

Read more »

The 17 countries that would have visas blocked by ReformNigel Farage’s party vows to halt legal migration from countries trying to ‘use history as a weapon’ as they call for slavery reparations

Read more »