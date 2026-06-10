Reform UK Unveils Sweeping Plan to Combat Litter and Fly-Tipping, Promising to Make Britain Beautiful Again

Reform UK announces a tough new policy to crack down on litter and fly-tipping, including higher fines, vehicle seizures, planning requirements for fast food outlets, and a National Action Day to foster civic pride.

Reform UK has unveiled a comprehensive policy package aimed at tackling Britain's worsening litter and fly-tipping crisis, with party leaders vowing to restore civic pride and make the country beautiful again.

The plan, announced by Deputy Leader Richard Tice and set to be detailed in a press conference on Wednesday, includes tougher fines, vehicle seizures, and new planning requirements for fast food outlets. It also proposes a National Action Day where politicians from all parties would lead community clean-ups, seeking to rekindle a sense of shared responsibility for public spaces.

The party's proposals come amid growing public concern over large-scale illegal dumping sites, such as a toxic waste ground in Bickershaw that has become a key issue in the Makerfield by-election, and a months-long operation to clear a giant illegal tip in Oxfordshire. Even a mountain in Wales has been blighted by what locals describe as a river of rubbish.

Reform UK argues that under successive Conservative and Labour governments, littering and fly-tipping have become socially acceptable, with perpetrators facing little consequence. Richard Tice stated: The state of our streets, parks and countryside is one of the clearest signs of Britain's decline. Too many communities are left to deal with litter and fly-tipping, while those responsible face little consequence. Littering is completely socially unacceptable.

The policy aims to reverse this trend by increasing penalties and enforcement. Specifically, Reform UK will first increase fines and enforcement in the 24 councils it controls in England. If Nigel Farage becomes Prime Minister, the government would raise the maximum Fixed Penalty Notices for fly-tipping from £1,000 to £5,000.

Vehicle seizure would become the default penalty for second offences, and a new aggravated offence for large-scale commercial fly-tipping would carry a minimum fine of £20,000 and mandatory vehicle seizure on conviction. Councils that fail to tackle the problem would be named and shamed in online dashboards.

Additionally, fast food restaurants and takeaways would be required through the planning system to provide better signage and bins to prevent customers from discarding wrappers and cups on the streets. John Read, Managing Director of Clean Up Britain, welcomed the plan, noting that Britain's litter problem has spiraled out of control and that Reform UK is determined to take practical action at both local and national levels to clean up Britain for good.

The party emphasizes that enforcement alone is not enough; they aim to rebuild a culture of personal responsibility and respect for shared spaces, with the National Action Day serving as a catalyst for community engagement and pride





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Reform UK Litter Fly-Tipping Environment Civic Pride

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