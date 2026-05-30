Reform UK condemns former mayor and ex‑Home Office minister Andy Burnburn for allegedly obstructing investigations into grooming‑gang abuse. The party pledges to publish all related records, boost police task‑force funding and bring complicit officials to justice.

Andy Burnburn , former Greater Manchester mayor and former Home Office minister, is being accused of turning a brutal grooming‑gang scandal into a political stepping stone.

In the Makerfield constituency alone dozens of young women suffered systematic sexual exploitation at the hands of organised groups, yet Burnburn, who held senior positions when the abuse first surfaced, is said to have blocked inquiries and allowed evidence to disappear. Reform UK says the failure to investigate the crimes represents the gravest state breakdown in recent British history, citing a pattern in which councils, police forces and social‑service departments not only ignored the warning signs but actively concealed the atrocities to avoid inflaming community relations.

The party promises to overturn that legacy by publishing every file, email and memo related to grooming‑gang investigations from the past four decades and by making court transcripts publicly accessible, while protecting victim anonymity. The criticism centres on a series of missed opportunities that began in the early 2000s when Burnburn was a junior minister in the Home Office.

In 2003 a 13‑year‑old survivor, known only as Amy, reported a network of rapists to South Yorkshire Police and handed over DNA that later vanished from the evidence chain. Her family's letter to the Home Office received no response. Two years later, as a minister, Burnburn saw the closure of Operation Augusta - a police task‑force launched after the death of 15‑year‑old Victoria Agoglia, who was injected with heroin by a 50‑year‑old predator.

Rather than charging the perpetrator with murder, police attributed the tragedy to the victim's alleged willingness to provide sexual favours, resulting in a three‑and‑a‑half‑year sentence for the man and no accountability for the systemic failures. When Burnburn became mayor of Greater Manchester, he resisted calls for a national inquiry, only initiating a limited local review after a televised documentary forced his hand.

That review was hamstrung when its two leaders resigned after being barred from key documents, confirming the allegation that officials feared community backlash more than child safety. Reform UK outlines a comprehensive agenda to dismantle the protective wall around those who enabled the abuse. Within the first hundred days of a potential Reform government, every record held by central government, local authorities, police forces and the Home Office concerning grooming‑gang activity will be released, with victims' identities fully protected.

Court records and transcripts will be opened to the public, and funding for specialised police and National Crime Agency task‑forces will be increased by £300 million, bringing the total to £400 million to pursue remaining perpetrators, complicit officials and negligent social workers. The party argues that only through full transparency and robust resourcing can the nation deliver the justice denied to survivors for decades and prevent future generations from suffering similar horrors.





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Grooming Gangs Andy Burnburn Reform UK Child Protection Government Accountability

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