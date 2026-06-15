Refugee World Cup Returns to Glasgow to Celebrate Community and Inclusion Through Football

Glasgow will host the Refugee World Cup Scotland 2026 on June 21 at Toryglen Regional Football Centre. The tournament features over 250 players from more than 50 countries across 24 teams, organised by Glasgow Afghan United. Former Scotland internationals launched the event, which aims to humanise the experiences of refugees and migrants through sport, with sponsorship from Wheatley.

Glasgow is preparing to host the Refugee World Cup Scotland 2026, a tournament that uses football to celebrate community and highlight the stories of refugees, asylum seekers , and migrants.

The event, organized by Glasgow Afghan United, will take place on Sunday, June 21 at Toryglen Regional Football Centre, running from 12pm to 5pm. More than 250 players from over 50 countries will compete across twenty-four teams, with the top eight vying for the main Refugee World Cup title and others playing for different cups based on their group placements. The tournament has become a significant fixture in Scotland's community sports calendar, growing steadily since its inception.

Its launch last month at Hampden featured former Scotland internationals Colin Hendry and Jackie McNamara, both of whom represented the national team at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. Abdul Bostani, Managing Director of Glasgow Afghan United FC and the event's organiser, emphasised the human aspect of the competition. He stated that through football the tournament aims to encourage society to view refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants not as statistics or newspaper headlines but as real, human individuals.

He noted Scotland's long history of welcoming people from across the world, who become New Scots and enrich the nation's culture, society, and economy. Bostani also expressed hope that one day New Scots will proudly wear the dark blue shirt of Scotland, representing the country that provided them with a new life, home, and hope.

Steven Henderson, Chief Executive of Wheatley, a sponsor of the event, highlighted the competition's role in bringing people together and fostering a sense of belonging and shared experience. He noted that supporting such an event is especially fitting during a big summer of football for Scotland, as it celebrates the power of the sport to unite people from all walks of life.

The tournament day promises to be a vibrant showcase of grassroots football and community spirit, reinforcing the message that football can bridge divides and create connections





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Refugee World Cup Glasgow Football Community Inclusion Glasgow Afghan United Scotland Migrants Asylum Seekers Toryglen

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