Regis Prograis Warns Conor Benn: 'Gamble Will Backfire'

Regis Prograis has confidently predicted that Conor Benn's decision to fight him will be a costly one, as they prepare to meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The former super-lightweight champion is moving up in weight for the catchweight bout, and believes his skills and experience will be too much for Benn. Prograis is not concerned about the weight stipulations and is focused on securing a victory to launch himself into another world title opportunity. He views the matchup as a significant step towards his goal of becoming a three-time champion.

Regis Prograis has issued a stark warning to Conor Benn , predicting that Benn's decision to take this fight will ultimately backfire when they clash this weekend. The bout marks Benn's return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium , a venue where he's previously celebrated victories in the middleweight division, including a notable win over Chris Eubank Jr. This fight will be Benn's third consecutive appearance at the football ground.

Prograis, a former super-lightweight world champion, is stepping up in weight to 150lbs to face Benn at a catchweight, a condition that includes no rehydration limit, adding an interesting dynamic to the contest. The anticipation is palpable as fight fans await the showdown, with Prograis's words adding further fuel to the fire. Fury's quest for a 'brutal' knockout of Makhmudov to demonstrate his peak form and Taylor's planned 'last dance' against Dubois further amplify the excitement around the fight. Prograis's confidence stems from his conviction in his superior skills and a calculated approach to the challenge. \In an interview with Sky Sports, Prograis articulated his confidence, stating he is prepared for the challenge. He expressed his willingness to agree to the fight despite the weight difference, a significant leap from his usual 140lbs weight class. Prograis recounted the negotiation process, which initially involved discussions about weight stipulations for the day after the weigh-in, which Benn’s team ultimately rejected. His focus was clear: to make the fight happen, prioritizing the opportunity to showcase his talent, and he emphasized his conviction in his ability to win regardless of the weight constraints. He also confirmed that their contract doesn’t include a rematch clause, but he left open the possibility of a rematch if the public demands it, and if it's the right thing to do. Prograis shared that his original career plan was to move to 147lbs. However, when the offer for the Benn fight arrived on a short six-week notice, he was already in the gym, which made the proposition convenient. He views Benn’s move as a gamble, particularly since he considers himself the superior fighter. \Prograis's assessment of Benn is straightforward and resolute. He asserted that he doesn't believe Benn is in his class, stating he doesn't see a scenario where Benn wins the fight. Prograis doesn't hold Benn in high regard as a fighter, but acknowledges he is okay. Comparing accomplishments, Prograis highlights his status as a former two-time world champion and twice ranked number one in the world, achievements that Benn hasn't matched. Prograis believes this fight will be a significant contrast to Benn's previous encounters with Chris Eubank Jr. due to different levels of skill and styles. He is confident that he is the better fighter and that he will make the most of the fight with Benn. Prograis is motivated by the prospect of leveraging a victory over Benn to propel himself towards another world title shot and the opportunity to become a three-time champion. He envisions that a win would open doors to multiple opportunities for him. He envisions this fight as the start of something big for him, a pivotal moment in his career





SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Regis Prograis Conor Benn Boxing Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Catchweight

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lyme Regis Council to Refund Businesses After Years of Overcharging for Pavement LicensesLyme Regis Town Council is being forced to refund restaurants and businesses tens of thousands of pounds after overcharging them for pavement licenses for 14 years. The council wrongly assumed it owned the pavements on Marine Parade, leading to excessive fees. The error has come to light after Dorset Council’s intervention, revealing that Marine Parade is a public highway, thus subject to national regulations.

Read more »

Conor Coady: On-loan Charlton Athletic defender leaves hospital after head injuryOn-loan Charlton Athletic defender Conor Coady is discharged from hospital after being knocked out at Watford on Monday.

Read more »

Lyme Regis Council to Refund Restaurants After Overcharging for Pavement LicensesLyme Regis Town Council is set to refund restaurants thousands of pounds after incorrectly charging them for pavement licenses for 14 years, exceeding national regulations. The council miscalculated its ownership of the pavements, leading to excessive fees. While some refunds have been processed, one business owner faces delays and a complex claims process.

Read more »

Conor Coady: On-loan Charlton Athletic defender leaves hospital after head injuryOn-loan Charlton Athletic defender Conor Coady is discharged from hospital after being knocked out at Watford on Monday.

Read more »

Conor Maynard Marries Kitty Bertrand in Romantic CeremonySinger Conor Maynard tied the knot with his fiancée Kitty Bertrand in a heartwarming ceremony, sharing the happy news with fans. The wedding, a celebration of love, saw the couple surrounded by family and friends, with glimpses shared on social media by loved ones. The ceremony occurs amidst a paternity dispute, however, it remains a joyful time for the couple.

Read more »

'Money before morals': Wes Streeting condemns Wireless organiser Melvin Benn over Kanye West booking backlashThe decision to book the rapper as a headliner at the UK festival has been heavily criticised following past antisemitism comments, with West set to perform in the UK in July

Read more »