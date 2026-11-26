Rob and Michele Reiner's children face a poignant first Thanksgiving a year after their parents were allegedly murdered by their son Nick, who remains in custody.

The Reiner family is enduring a profoundly sorrowful first Thanksgiving season since the tragic deaths of beloved Hollywood figures Rob and Michele Reiner, who were fatally stabbed in their Brentwood residence approximately one year ago.

The grisly murders, which shocked the entertainment industry and the nation, are alleged to have been committed by their youngest son, Nick Reiner, who is currently held in custody awaiting trial. For Rob's surviving children, Jake and Romy Reiner, as well as his adopted daughter Tracy from a previous marriage, the holiday serves as a stark reminder of the void left by their parents, whom they described as their best friends.

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Despite the immense grief and the complex family dynamics exacerbated by the criminal charges against Nick, the surviving siblings are striving to maintain the cherished traditions that defined their upbringing while finding solace in their close bonds with each other and their supportive circle of friends.