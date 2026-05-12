Relaxing Break in the North: A Charming Cottage in Alnwick

Immerse yourself in the charming Northumberland countryside while staying in a cozy cottage in Alnwick. With additional locations provided by holidaycottages.co.uk, Rural Retreats, and Booking.com, the perfect summer getaway awaits.

A picturesque and historic market town nestled in Northumberland , Alnwick offers a charming setting for a relaxing summer break. Nearby Grange Cottages , featured at holidaycottages.co.uk, a cozy property with a well-equipped kitchen, a sitting room with woodburning stove, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

An enclosed garden with patio furniture and a hot tub, offering picturesque views of the surrounding countryside. Alnwick is ideally located for exploring nearby Alnmouth, Seahouses, Warkworth, and Beadnell, along with attractions like Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland Country Zoo, and Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery. With a rating of 4.9 from 48 reviews, Grange Cottages has received rave reviews for its peaceful location and comfortable feel.

Customers have praised the property for its immaculately presented rooms and thoughtful touches, such as welcome hampers and a hot tub. For more getaway destinations, check out holidaycottages.co.uk, Rural Retreats, and Booking.com





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Cottage Relaxing Break Northumberland Alnwick Grange Cottages Holiday Cottages Rural Retreats Booking.Com

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