REM-Fit Mattress Sale: Unlock Up To 30% Off Plus Extra Savings

Discover significant savings on REM-Fit mattresses with an offer of at least 20% off, plus an extra 10% discount using code EGGSTRA10 until April 30th. Get premium sleep starting from £252 with free bedding extras.

The profound importance of a good night's sleep is often overlooked, yet scientific research consistently underscores its benefits. Quality rest is a powerful catalyst for improving mood, sharpening cognitive functions, and fortifying the body's immune defenses. Fortunately, enhancing your sleep environment does not necessitate a significant financial outlay, especially with a compelling new offer from REM-Fit.

This renowned bedding brand is currently providing a substantial discount of at least 20% across its popular selection of mattresses. For those eager to maximize savings, an additional 10% discount can be unlocked by applying the promotional code EGGSTRA10 at the checkout stage before April 30th. This code is designed to be additive to existing sale prices, making the current pricing particularly attractive. For instance, single mattresses are now available starting from a mere £252. Further enhancing the value proposition, every mattress purchase includes complimentary bedding extras, valued up to £80, which may include premium memory foam pillows and a cooling pillow protector. A standout option within the REM-Fit range is the REM-Fit Pocket 1000 Hybrid Mattress. This model is meticulously engineered to provide an optimal balance between medium-firm support and effective pressure relief. It integrates 1,000 high-density pocket springs with a comfort foam that is zoned for targeted support. This mattress is also an exceptional choice for individuals sharing a bed, as its advanced motion-reducing technology significantly minimizes disturbances caused by a partner's movements. The reinforced edges of the mattress contribute to its overall stability and ensure the maximization of the usable sleep surface. To further assure customers, every purchase is backed by a comprehensive 10-year warranty, offering considerable peace of mind. The REM-Fit sale presents an opportunity to enjoy significant savings, with an extra 10% off REM-Fit mattresses when using the specific code. This promotion allows for savings of up to 30% on selected mattresses, with the additional 10% discount further reducing the price. Starting from £252, shoppers can secure a highly-rated single mattress. The pricing extends to larger sizes as well; a double mattress is now available for £324, a considerable reduction from its original price of £449, and a king-size option is priced at £360, down from £499.99. Larger mattress sizes also benefit from the inclusion of complimentary memory foam pillows and cooling pillow protectors, as reported by The Mirror. REM-Fit offers a diverse array of mattress options to accommodate a wide spectrum of sleeping preferences. For example, the 5000 Lux Elite Hybrid Mattress delivers a medium-firm feel, rated at 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, and is characterized by its premium quality construction. It features 5,000 supportive pocket springs harmoniously combined with plush memory foam, providing targeted support and robust reinforced edges. This high-end mattress is also included in the current sale, with prices for a single starting at £453.60 after the application of the discount code. For those who prefer a firmer sleeping surface, the 4000 Ortho Hybrid Mattress is specifically designed to alleviate back pain and offer enhanced spinal support. This mattress incorporates the same breathable technology that is a hallmark of the entire REM-Fit range, providing superior support and is priced from £360 for a single size. While REM-Fit is an excellent option, other brands also warrant consideration for improving sleep quality. Simba stands out as a popular choice, notably its Hybrid Essential Hybrid Mattress, which has a starting price of £499.99 for a single. Garnering over 100,000 five-star reviews, its appeal is attributed to its supportive five-layer construction. Simba is currently offering complementary pillows, valued at £120, with select mattress purchases. Emma Sleep also offers the Emma Original Elite Mattress, a sophisticated product featuring seven layers of advanced foam. This innovative design is engineered to promote superior airflow, ensure balanced weight distribution, and effectively reduce movement transfer, leading to more restful sleep. Following a 25% discount on select mattresses, prices for this model begin at £494.25. Customer testimonials for REM-Fit mattresses highlight widespread satisfaction. One buyer of the Pocket 1000 Hybrid Mattress, who awarded it a perfect five-star rating, shared: 'I have never slept better. I have problems with my back and neck and I am in pain a lot and find it hard to sleep. Since getting my mattress my sleep has improved and the quality is so much better.' Another customer who purchased the 5000 Lux Elite Hybrid Mattress expressed similar delight: 'The comfort is second to none. I now have a hotel quality mattress and a hotel quality sleep. It's somehow even more exciting to go to sleep now! I will go back if I ever need another mattress.' However, not all feedback was universally positive. One reviewer of the 1000 Hybrid model noted: 'It is very comfortable and I sleep well on so in the main happy but a high spot right down the middle of the mattress which seems harder than the rest is there so you have to sleep either side of it.' Despite this isolated comment, the vast majority of REM-Fit customers express profound satisfaction with their mattress purchases. A glowing five-star review from an individual with an active lifestyle stated: 'As someone with an active lifestyle, sleep recovery is everything. Since switching to REM-Fit, I'm waking up feeling significantly more refreshed and less 'achy.' The hybrid support system holds your spine in the perfect position without that 'sinking' feeling of standard memory foam.' Another customer remarked: 'The mattress has been amazing from the first night. I had a great night’s sleep and my wife slept like a bear and snored all night, which never happens.





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REM-Fit Mattress Sale: Save Up to 30% Plus an Extra 10% OffREM-Fit is offering significant discounts on its mattress range, with up to 30% off selected models and an additional 10% off using code EGGSTRA10. This limited-time offer, ending April 30, also includes free bedding extras worth up to £80.

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