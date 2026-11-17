The remains of Danielle Lopez, who vanished from Penn State Forest in April 2024, were identified by state police. Her mother Sue Quackenbush receives closure.

The New Jersey State Police have located the remains of Danielle Lopez, a 37-year-old woman who disappeared from a remote campground in New Jersey. Her body was discovered in Brendan T Byrne State Forest, bringing an end to a harrowing two-and-a-half-year search that began when she vanished in April 2024.

Discovery and Identity Confirmation

Danielle Lopez was last seen on the evening of April 13, 2024, walking down Lost Lane in Penn State Forest. Her remains were recovered on a Saturday during an extensive search operation near the site where she had been camping with her boyfriend. Police used dental records to formally confirm her identity and notified her mother, Sue Quackenbush, two days later on Monday.

Also read EastEnders' Suki fears the worst as Eve remains missing

Mother Receives Long-Awaited Closure

Sue Quackenbush, the grieving mother who had held onto hope for years, described the moment of confirmation as a shift from terror to grief. She told reporters that knowing where her daughter is resting allows her to finally begin the process of bringing Lopez home. The mother noted that her heart had always known the truth, even before official confirmation arrived.

Suspicious Behavior by Boyfriend James Scott Dunn

The investigation has focused attention on James Scott Dunn, Lopez's boyfriend, due to his inconsistent accounts of the timeline. Dunn claimed he last saw Lopez on April 16, three days after her final confirmed sighting. Quackenbush stated that Dunn's stories changed multiple times, with him blaming different individuals and providing conflicting dates for when Lopez left the campground.

Advertisement

Legal Context and Background Tragedy

Dunn was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2025 for unrelated drug and theft charges, and he remains incarcerated. He has not been charged in connection with Lopez's disappearance. Quackenbush revealed that Lopez had struggled with substance abuse following the deaths of her two brothers, Eric and Michael, who passed away in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Significance of Discovery Date

The remains were found on November 14, a date that held deep personal significance for the family. This date marked the tenth anniversary of the death of Michael, a Marine veteran who died in a car crash. The discovery brings a somber end to a long chapter of uncertainty for a family already devastated by previous loss.