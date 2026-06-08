Remco Bike Lift: A Game-Changing Heavy-Duty Telescoping Bicycle Repair Stand

The Remco Bike Lift is a heavy-duty telescoping bicycle repair stand with an electric motor inside that lifts everything from a UCI-illegal road bike to a gravity-ready full-powered enduro ebike at the press of a button. It's a big outlay, but it's an investment for ease or workability in a pro shop, or just a very serious upgrade for the home mechanic.

The Remco Bike Lift has revolutionized my workshop, allowing me to work on bikes with ease and efficiency. This heavy-duty telescoping bicycle repair stand with an electric motor inside lifts everything from a UCI-illegal road bike to a gravity-ready full-powered enduro ebike at the press of a button.

The lift works thanks to a linear actuator inside that extends 65cm, generally enough to pick up bikes off the ground by the seatpost at/above the seatpost clamp, and lift them high enough to work at eye level. The Remco Bike Lift setup in my exact configuration with all the trimmings retails for $1402 / 1551€, but the price can be reduced to $744/840€ if you already have a pro workstand and base.

This is a major point, as the price is a significant outlay, whether it's an investment for ease or workability in a pro shop, or just a very serious upgrade for the home mechanic. The modular construction means only buying the parts you need and re-using the workstand clamp you have, but it still isn't cheap. This really is meant to be a pro bike shop repair stand for everyday mechanics who need to work on heavy ebikes.

However, as more $15,000+ road, gravel, mountain & high-powered ebikes get sold, it starts to make sense that more people are going to buy fancy repair stands to take some of the hassle out of working on these bikes. The Remco Bike Lift has two mounting positions, and the lower one is 6.5cm down, giving me a more ideal low position of 80cm off the ground, and still 143.5cm at top out.

The display then reads 3cm higher than the top of my clamp, but since it's just an approximate representation of where the Bike Lift is in its full travel, some mechanics will prefer the higher position. There's also an optional base extension to make it even higher. But I prefer the low setup. The Remco Bike Lift is a solution for bike shops working on more and more heavy bikes & ebikes.

The concept was simply that the key electric-lifting column could be swapped in, replacing existing workshop stand setups with relatively minimal cost - keeping existing base and clamp solutions. This lift is essentially a game-changer, and it will lift any type of bike, so you don't have to. It's a big outlay, but it's an investment for ease or workability in a pro shop, or just a very serious upgrade for the home mechanic.

Ultimately, the Remco Bike Lift is a heavy-duty telescoping bicycle repair stand with an electric motor inside that lifts everything from a UCI-illegal road bike to a gravity-ready full-powered enduro ebike at the press of a button. The lift works thanks to a linear actuator inside that extends 65cm, generally enough to pick up bikes off the ground by the seatpost at/above the seatpost clamp, and lift them high enough to work at eye level.

The Remco Bike Lift is a solution for bike shops working on more and more heavy bikes & ebikes, and it's a big outlay, but it's an investment for ease or workability in a pro shop, or just a very serious upgrade for the home mechanic





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Remco Bike Lift Heavy-Duty Telescoping Bicycle Repair Stand Electric Motor Linear Actuator Game-Changing

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