Remembering the King of Pop: A Look at Michael Jackson’s Life and Those Around Him

A new biopic on Michael Jackson sparks reflection on his life, career, and the impact on his family and associates, including Joe and Katherine Jackson. The film celebrates his musical achievements but faces criticism for avoiding controversial allegations.

Michael Jackson , a figure who fundamentally reshaped popular music and the art of the music video, is the subject of a new biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The film, released in the US and UK on April 24th, focuses on Jackson’s life from his challenging childhood and rise to fame with the Jackson 5, through his extraordinary solo career. Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jermaine Jackson, portrays the iconic singer. While the film is a celebratory look at Jackson’s achievements, it has drawn criticism for largely avoiding the serious allegations of child abuse that plagued his later life and ultimately overshadowed his final years.

The biopic serves as a reminder of Jackson’s immense talent and cultural impact, but also prompts reflection on the complexities surrounding his legacy. Beyond the spotlight on Jackson himself, the film inevitably raises questions about the lives of those closest to him – his family, friends, and business associates. Joe Jackson, his father and the driving force behind the Jackson 5’s initial success, played a pivotal, though often controversial, role in shaping Michael’s early life and career.

He was a demanding figure who instilled a relentless work ethic in his sons, but whose methods were often criticized as harsh and emotionally damaging. After Michael’s death, Joe was heavily involved in managing the Jackson estate and received several accolades on his son’s behalf, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. He passed away in 2018 after battling pancreatic cancer, and is buried alongside Michael at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

His influence, though complex and often fraught with tension, remains undeniable in understanding the trajectory of Michael Jackson’s life. Katherine Jackson, the unwavering matriarch of the family, maintained a close and supportive relationship with her son throughout his life. Michael dedicated his groundbreaking album *Thriller* to her, a testament to her importance in his world. Following Michael’s untimely death in 2009, Katherine assumed guardianship of his three children – Prince Michael, Paris, and Bigi.

This guardianship faced temporary challenges in 2012 when concerns arose about her ability to fulfill her duties, but was ultimately restored. She later transitioned full guardianship to her grandson, TJ Jackson, in 2017, recognizing her advancing age and the children’s growing maturity. Now 95 years old, Katherine resides in Calabasas, California, with TJ and his family, continuing to be a central figure in the Jackson family.

The biopic, while focusing on Michael’s artistic journey, indirectly highlights the enduring strength and resilience of his mother and the complex dynamics within the Jackson family. The film’s omission of the darker aspects of Jackson’s life has sparked debate, but it undeniably reignites interest in the life and legacy of a true pop icon and the people who shaped his world





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