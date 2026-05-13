Reminders to Ensure Correct Earning and Holiday Calculations for Carer Benefits

Thousands of unpaid carers in the UK receive financial support, but some of the eligibility rules for these benefits are not always fully understood. Carer Support Payment, replacing Carer’s Allowance for Scottish recipients, has been available since March 31 this year.

People claiming Carer’s Allowance and Carer Support Payment should be cautious when calculating their earnings, calculating holidays, and reporting changes in circumstances, as mistakes could potentially result in benefit cuts.

More than 105,000 care recipients received Carer Support Payment as of March 31 this year in Scotland, replacing Carer’s Allowance. Many eligibility rules are similar, but there are exceptions such as a 35-hour care limit and a £204 weekly earnings limit after deductions. Carers should report changes to earnings, work, or caring responsibilities promptly to avoid losing benefit payments. It is also crucial to verify eligibility to travel abroad and report changes for extended stays.

Carder’s Allowance and Carer Support Payment rules interact with the State Pension, Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, and Council Tax Reduction. Carers do not need to live with the person they care for to qualify for benefits. Short breaks in care or required hospital stays do not necessarily mean an end to care assistance. Eligible individuals should check the rules before calculating any changes





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Carer's Allowance Carer Support Payment Earnings Limits Reporting Changes In Circumstances Travel Abroad State Pension Rules

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