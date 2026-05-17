Remote, tidal island off Northumberland offers history, activities, and accommodations

Off the coast of Northumberland is a remote, tidal island that is only accessible twice a day due to the tides. The island has a rich history, with Anglo-Saxon Christianity being the center of its culture in the 7th century. Visitors can explore the different rooms, including a dining room, a kitchen, and bedrooms, as well as the upper battery, which has panoramic sea views. There are also activities to enjoy, such as visiting the coffee roastery and the Lindisfarne Mead shop. The island has around 160 permanent residents and places for visitors to stay from hotels to holiday lets. One guest on Tripadvisor wrote: ‘We had such a lovely stay in Belvue, I think it was one of the best guesthouses we have ever been to!’ It has also made an appearance on TV and was featured as the fictional ‘Seahorse Pub’ in ITV’s. For seal spotting, head to the harbour or the sand flats around Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve where there are thousands of seals.

OFF the coast of Northumberland is a remote, tidal island that you’ll have to time right to visit – as it is cut off from the mainland twice a day.

The island is also referred to as Holy Island, and it got its nickname after becoming the centre of Anglo-Saxon Christianity in the 7th century. But for those who want to move away from its history, there’s plenty to do on the island, like visit its coffee roastery, where Lindisfarne Mead is made, and visitors to the island can pop in for tastings and browse the shop that sells its wine and beer.

The island has around 160 permanent residents, but it does have places for visitors to stay from hotels to holiday lets. One guest on Tripadvisor wrote: ‘We had such a lovely stay in Belvue, I think it was one of the best guesthouses we have ever been to! ’ It has also made an appearance on TV and was featured as the fictional ‘Seahorse Pub’ in ITV’s.

For seal spotting, head to the harbour or the sand flats around Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve where there are thousands of seals





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Remote Island Tidal Island Anglo-Saxon Christianity Coffee Roastery Lindisfarne Mead Guesthouses TV Appearance Seals

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