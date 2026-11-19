Former Bournemouth youth player Remy Rees-Dottin has moved to Belgrade to play for Cukaricki, sharing his journey from English academies to a professional career in Serbia.

Remy Rees-Dottin has officially transitioned from the English football system to the Serbia n capital of Belgrade, joining the local club Cukaricki on a permanent basis. This move marks a significant shift for the young forward who recently made his Premier League debut for Bournemouth against Newcastle United in January 2025.

Rees-Dottin Traded English Academies for Serbian Adventure

Remy Rees-Dottin graduated from the youth academy system at Bournemouth, where he spent his formative years before making the leap to professional football overseas. His professional career in England included a notable moment when he came on as a substitute in the final minute of a Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James' Park, a debut he described as the best moment of his life.

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The decision to leave the south coast of England was driven by a desire for new experiences and a long-held ambition to play in different countries. Rees-Dottin stated that exploring the world and embracing cultural differences has always been a core part of his life philosophy, viewing the opportunity to play in Serbia as a blessing rather than just a career step.

Early Development at Southampton and Chelsea

Remy Rees-Dottin began his footballing journey at a very young age, playing grassroots football for his local team, Gosport Borough, when he was four or five years old. His early talent was quickly recognized, leading to a stint at Chelsea from the age of six until he was nine years old.

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He then spent time shuttling between Chelsea and Southampton academies before signing his first professional contract with Southampton at age ten, a decision made primarily due to the shorter driving distance for his parents. However, his time at Southampton was cut short when he was released at the age of twelve, an event that took a significant mental toll on him.

Following his release from Southampton, Rees-Dottin attempted a trial at Fulham but found the commute of an hour and a half each way, combined with school commitments, to be too burdensome. He subsequently attended an open trial at Bournemouth, completing three weeks of a six-week trial period before successfully joining their academy.

Adapting to Category Three Academy Standards

Remy Rees-Dottin faced a steep learning curve when he moved from a Category One academy environment at Chelsea to a Category Three setup at Bournemouth. Despite the lower perceived status of the facility, he found that the change revitalized his passion for the game. He noted that the environment at Bournemouth allowed him to have fun again, surrounded by great teammates and supportive coaches who helped shape his development.

The resilience built during his early career setbacks, including his release at age twelve, proved crucial when he was suddenly thrust into the first-team setup at Bournemouth. In December 2024, just after a festive break in North Wales, he was called up for first-team training ahead of a match against Fulham, marking only his second session with the senior squad.

His rapid integration into the first team continued as he traveled with the squad for three weeks, eventually making his FA Cup debut at home before his surprise substitution against Newcastle United in January 2025. This breakthrough experience, however, was followed by a period of uncertainty regarding his future in the English pyramid.

Cukaricki Offered Permanent Contract in Belgrade

Remy Rees-Dottin had expressed a clear desire to play men's football abroad during the previous transfer window, but an injury late in the deadline period prevented a move. He maintained communication with his agent, emphasizing his willingness to go anywhere, whether on loan or permanently, to gain international experience.

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Cukaricki emerged as a strong option early in the summer transfer window, presenting Rees-Dottin with the opportunity to secure a permanent deal in Serbia. He accepted the offer immediately, stating that he was over the moon with the arrangement and eager to begin his new chapter in Belgrade.

The move to Serbia represents a full realization of Rees-Dottin's ambition to explore different parts of the world through his profession. He has embraced the challenges of adapting to a new culture and language, viewing the experience in Belgrade as essential for his personal and professional growth as a footballer.

Living Life as a British Footballer in Serbia

Remy Rees-Dottin is now adjusting to life in Belgrade, a city known for its passionate fan culture and vibrant atmosphere. He has already begun to appreciate the unique aspects of Serbian football, including the dedication of supporters who are known for their enthusiastic and sometimes flamboyant displays of support.

Beyond the pitch, Rees-Dottin is exploring the diverse landscapes surrounding Serbia. He has mentioned interests in hiking and traveling to neighboring regions, such as Kyrgyzstan, further demonstrating his commitment to experiencing the natural beauty of the regions he visits.

This transition highlights a broader trend of British players seeking opportunities outside of England to accelerate their development and gain diverse life experiences. Remy Rees-Dottin's journey from a local grassroots team to the Serbian capital serves as an inspiring example of how young athletes can navigate career changes with flexibility and an open mind.