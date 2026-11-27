Arsenal have parted company with head coach Renee Slegers by mutual consent after a disappointing start to the season, with the team sixth in the Women's Super League. Assistant coach Aaron D'Antino has also left, and Melissa Clarke-Reed takes interim charge.

Arsenal have parted company with head coach Renee Slegers by mutual consent after a disappointing start to the season. The Dutchwoman leaves with the team sixth in the Women's Super League after 11 matches, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Assistant coach Aaron D'Antino has also left the club, with assistant Melissa Clarke-Reed placed in interim charge as Arsenal begin the search for a permanent replacement. Slegers, 37, was initially appointed on an interim basis in October 2024 before being handed the role permanently three months later. She led Arsenal to their second Women's Champions League title in May 2025 and the inaugural Fifa Women's Champions Cup in February 2026.

Also read Arsenal part ways with head coach Renee Slegers after poor run of results

D'Antino had been part of Arsenal's coaching staff since August 2018. The departure comes after weeks of pressure as Arsenal's WSL form continued to deteriorate. While Slegers delivered the Women's Champions League and Women's Champions Cup, results in the league have fallen below expectations this season. Arsenal have endured a four-match winless run in the league and their struggles have been particularly stark at their own Emirates Stadium, where they have gone six matches without a victory.

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Arsenal WSL Form Declines

For a side expected to challenge for major trophies every season, those dropped points are damaging as they have fallen well adrift of Chelsea and even eight points behind London City Lionesses, who are in the third Women's Champions League qualification spot. A lack of goals has been central to Arsenal's struggles.

They have scored just 11 times in 11 WSL matches this season, less than half the tally of Chelsea (29), second-placed Manchester City (28) and London City Lionesses (31). Arsenal director of women's football Clare Wheatley said the decision had been extremely difficult. She said: In leading us to glory in the Champions League and the inaugural Fifa Champions Cup, Renee has made a significant and lasting contribution to the history of Arsenal Football Club, with close support from Aaron.

After careful reflection, it is clear that results have been below the expected level, and change is necessary. Chief executive Richard Garlick paid tribute to both departing coaches, describing Slegers as a wonderful person who had played an integral role in some of the most historic achievements in the club's history.

Club Directors Comment On Changes

He added: Our ambition is to compete for and win major trophies consistently, and our recent results have led us to conclude that a change is necessary to give us the best opportunity to achieve those goals. Before Slegers' exit was confirmed on Friday, former Arsenal and England forward Lianne Sanderson had called for the manager to depart.

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Sanderson said: I've been a big advocate for Renee to stay in the job, but after the Lyon game, a 2-0 home defeat in the Champions League, I felt this feeling in my stomach that it's time to part ways. That was probably the most defeated I have felt. The players weren't fighting, they had just shown nothing, there was no identity. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Slegers Accepts Responsibility

After Sunday's draw with West Ham, Slegers acknowledged performances and results had fallen short of expectations and made it clear she accepted responsibility. She said: I love the club. We're going through a very, very difficult time, and I take my responsibilities, because the results haven't been good enough.

In the second half we are chasing again, but we're not creating good enough chances to the final third, from all phases, and the way we get there, it's not the Arsenal standard and we need to do that better.