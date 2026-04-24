Rented IoT Infrastructure Prioritizes Convenience Over Security, Leaving Systems Vulnerable to Attacks

Security researcher Hetian Shi reveals critical vulnerabilities in rented IoT devices like EV chargers and shared e-bikes, demonstrating how easily they can be exploited for denial-of-service attacks and unauthorized usage. Developers are prioritizing user convenience over security, creating a dangerous situation for urban infrastructure.

The rapidly expanding world of rented Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, encompassing services like public electric vehicle (EV) chargers and shared e-bikes, is facing a significant security challenge.

Developers are demonstrably prioritizing user convenience and rapid deployment over robust security measures, creating a landscape ripe for large-scale denial-of-service (DoS) attacks. This concerning assessment was the core of a presentation delivered by Hetian Shi, a hardware and IoT security researcher from Tsinghua University in China, at the Black Hat Asia conference. Shi’s research highlights a unique vulnerability inherent in the rental IoT model: the open accessibility of devices.

Unlike privately owned IoT devices, these rented systems are readily available for physical examination and vulnerability probing by anyone with the technical expertise. Shi’s ethical and permission-based investigation revealed alarming weaknesses. He discovered that many rentable devices include easily accessible debugging ports or UART connectors, simplifying the process of analyzing their internal operations for potential exploits. Further analysis of device firmware uncovered instances of shared authentication keys, a critical security flaw.

Equally concerning, backend services were found to lack proper user authentication protocols. This lax security extends to the mobile applications provided by these IoT rental companies. Shi demonstrated the ability to create ‘phantom clients’ – simulated users indistinguishable from legitimate customers – allowing for unauthorized access and usage of services, such as free EV charging or scooter rentals. To facilitate the exploitation of these vulnerabilities, Shi developed a tool called “IDScope.

” During his Black Hat presentation, he showcased IDScope’s capabilities by targeting a Chinese public EV charging network. He requested audience participation, selecting a charger in People’s Square, Shanghai, based on their input. By inputting the charger’s ID into a script, he successfully disabled the charger within seconds, changing its status in the app from available (green) to unavailable (grey).

While unable to interpret the Chinese language of the app, the demonstration was met with enthusiastic applause from the largely technical audience, including many attendees familiar with the Chinese market. The implications of Shi’s findings are far-reaching. He posits that the techniques he developed could be used to orchestrate widespread denial-of-service attacks, potentially crippling entire city-wide networks of EV chargers.

This threat isn’t limited to China; Shi’s investigation extended to 11 applications from European shared bike and scooter providers, suggesting the vulnerabilities are prevalent globally. The root cause, according to Shi, lies in the developers’ relentless pursuit of user-friendliness and rapid market penetration, often at the expense of fundamental security principles. The pressure to deliver convenient and accessible services appears to have overshadowed the importance of securing these increasingly critical pieces of urban infrastructure.

This creates a dangerous situation where the convenience offered by these services could be easily disrupted, impacting public transportation, accessibility, and potentially even emergency services. The ease with which vulnerabilities can be exploited underscores the urgent need for IoT rental companies to prioritize security and implement robust authentication and access control mechanisms. The current approach, prioritizing speed to market and user experience, is demonstrably unsustainable and poses a significant risk to both the companies themselves and the public they serve.

Furthermore, the development of tools like IDScope highlights the accessibility of these exploits, potentially lowering the barrier to entry for malicious actors. A proactive and comprehensive security overhaul is crucial to mitigate these risks and ensure the reliable and secure operation of rented IoT infrastructure





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