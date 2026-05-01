Renters' Rights Act Comes into Force Amid Landlord Exodus and Calls for Further Controls

Labour's Renters' Rights Act, eliminating no-fault evictions and limiting rent increases, is now in effect. The new law has prompted landlords to exit the market and sparked debate over further rent controls, with potential consequences for both renters and landlords.

The implementation of Labour's Renters' Rights Act today marks a significant shift in the UK's private rental sector, aiming to bolster tenant protections after nearly four decades of existing legislation.

The Act eliminates no-fault evictions, restricts rent increases to annual adjustments, and provides tenants with extended grace periods for rent arrears. However, the introduction of this legislation, spearheaded by Angela Rayner, has triggered a wave of preemptive actions from landlords. Numerous landlords are reportedly evicting existing tenants before the new rules take effect, and a substantial number are exiting the rental market altogether, selling off property portfolios to avoid the stricter regulations.

Further complicating the landscape, Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering a temporary ban on rent increases for a year, a proposal that has sparked internal debate within the Labour party and caused embarrassment for the Chancellor. Several Labour MPs are advocating for even more stringent rent controls, with suggestions ranging from a one-year freeze to piloting long-term, locally-managed rent control systems modeled after Berlin's Mietendeckel.

This push for increased regulation comes amidst warnings from landlords and industry experts about the potential consequences of the Act. A survey indicates that nearly half of landlords intend to cease renting their properties, and concerns are raised about potential bankruptcies due to extended arrears allowances for tenants. The National Residential Landlord Association predicts increased selectivity in tenant acceptance and potentially higher rental prices due to increased demand.

The impact is already being felt by renters, with a rise in no-fault evictions observed in the months leading up to the Act's implementation. While some advocate for the necessity of these changes, citing the need for greater renter security, others express concerns about the potential for market disruption and reduced housing availability. Despite these concerns, proponents of the Act, like Steve Reed, emphasize its importance in ending unfair evictions and providing families with housing security.

The situation highlights a complex interplay between tenant rights, landlord concerns, and the broader housing market, with the long-term effects of the Renters' Rights Act yet to be fully realized. The story of Thomas Allen, a 75-year-old former Royal Marine facing eviction, exemplifies the immediate impact of these changes on individuals





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