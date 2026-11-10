Rep Luna Demands Death Penalty for Thomas Markle After FBI Arrest

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna calls for the death penalty for Thomas Markle Sr. after federal agents discovered child pornography in his storage units.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna has publicly demanded that federal prosecutors seek the death penalty for Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. This call for capital punishment comes immediately following Markle's arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges related to the possession of child pornography.

FBI Discovery Triggers Legislative Response

The legal action against the eighty-two-year-old began after federal authorities were alerted to illegal material stored in two units rented by Markle in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. The investigation was initiated after journalists from the Daily Mail identified the stash and notified federal officials of the discovery. On Friday, agents executed an arrest warrant at a care home in Florida where Markle was residing at the time.

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Court documents reveal that the search uncovered not only digital files but also physical photo negatives depicting sexual abuse of young girls at separate storage locations in Los Angeles. These findings have prompted a multi-jurisdictional response from law enforcement agencies operating across both Mexico and California.

Luna Accuses Markle of Mental Fitness for Crime

Writing on social media, Representative Luna described Markle as a sick human being who possesses the mental capacity to commit heinous acts. She argued that his ability to conceal evidence, maintain storage rentals, and travel internationally demonstrates a clear intent and cognitive awareness of his crimes. Luna emphasized that such actions require deliberate planning rather than accidental possession.

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The Congresswoman stated that Markle was found with images of himself posing with a naked underage girl and an undressed child. She characterized these acts as predatory behavior that targets innocent victims and steals their innocence through criminal exploitation. Her statements reflect a hardline stance on justice for offenses involving minors.

Florida Statutes Allow for Capital Punishment

Under current Florida legislation, sexual battery committed against a child under the age of twelve by an individual eighteen or older is classified as a capital felony. This classification makes the offense punishable by either life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty. Luna cited this specific statute to justify her demand for the most severe punishment available under state law.

Although Markle faces federal charges in California, Luna referenced Florida statutes because she represents a district within that state. Her position highlights the severity with which state lawmakers view crimes against children, regardless of where the initial arrest occurred. The legal framework provides a basis for seeking maximum penalties if jurisdictional issues are resolved.

Federal Officials Vow Aggressive Prosecution Strategy

Federal authorities have pledged to pursue the case with full intensity using all available resources. FBI Director Kash Patel issued a statement declaring that any predator targeting children will find no safe haven in the United States or abroad. The agency intends to prosecute Markle to the fullest extent permitted by federal law regarding the possession and distribution of illicit materials.

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First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli echoed this commitment, noting that the allegations are extremely serious. He confirmed that additional charges may be filed in California due to the evidence found in the Los Angeles storage units. The Department of Justice is coordinating efforts to ensure comprehensive accountability for all discovered violations.

Markle Released on House Arrest Pending Trial

Despite the gravity of the accusations, Thomas Markle was released on house arrest shortly after his initial court appearance. He did not enter a formal plea during the hearing, leaving the legal proceedings in their early stages. Media coverage captured him scowling at cameras while handcuffed, and he denied being a pedophile when questioned directly by reporters.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been estranged from her father for several years prior to this incident. The ongoing investigation continues as authorities gather more evidence to support potential indictments. Legal experts anticipate further developments as the case moves through the federal court system.