Report: Millions of Britons Face 'Hidden Hunger' Despite Adequate Calorie Intake

A new HSIS report uncovers widespread nutrient deficiencies among UK adults, with many suffering 'hidden hunger' despite sufficient calorie consumption. The study identifies critical shortfalls in vitamin D, iron, omega-3s, and more, worsened by the cost-of-living crisis and poor dietary choices. Experts warn of cascading health impacts and recommend supplementation to bridge nutritional gaps.

A new report from the Health & Food Supplements Information Service (HSIS) reveals that many Britons may be getting enough calories but are still lacking essential nutrients critical for both immediate and long-term health.

This phenomenon, termed 'hidden hunger,' refers to nutrient deficiencies that can silently impair health even in individuals who believe they are eating adequately. The report, titled Dietary Deficits and Future Health and Wellness Fallouts, highlights widespread gaps in intakes of key vitamins and minerals. According to Dr Emma Derbyshire, a public health nutritionist with HSIS, 93% of adults think their diet could be healthier, and over 60% say the cost-of-living crisis has influenced their food choices.

Although 60% of adults claim to meet the five-a-day fruit and vegetable target, official government surveys show fewer than 20% actually achieve it. These nutritional shortfalls are linked to poor immune function, low energy, weakened bones, and compromised heart and brain health, including cognitive decline. Rising food prices are driving households toward cheaper, more filling options that are often nutrient-poor. The report identifies significant deficits in vitamin D, folate, calcium, iron, iodine, selenium, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Importantly, these nutrients interact; for instance, vitamin D aids calcium absorption, magnesium activates vitamin D, and vitamin C enhances iron uptake. A deficiency in one can cascade into broader nutritional problems. Vitamin D is especially concerning in the UK during autumn and winter due to limited sunlight. It is vital for immune defense, muscle function, and bone health.

Experts recommend moderate sun exposure, consumption of eggs, mushrooms, and oily fish, and supplementation with vitamin D or a multivitamin/mineral product. Iron deficiency is another major issue, particularly among women and teenage girls, with 34% of women aged 19-64 consuming less than the recommended amount. Low iron leads to fatigue, poor concentration, and low mood. Combining plant-based iron sources like lentils and spinach with vitamin C-rich foods such as kiwi, peppers, or strawberries can improve absorption.

Omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for heart and brain health, are also lacking. Rich sources include sardines, mackerel, walnuts, and chia seeds; those who avoid oily fish should consider an omega-3 or fish oil supplement. The HSIS stresses that nutrient gaps have persisted or worsened for years, posing serious future health risks. A multivitamin and multimineral supplement can serve as a nutritional safety net alongside a balanced diet.

Targeted supplements-vitamin D, omega-3s, and iron-may particularly benefit vulnerable groups during periods of increased need or low sun exposure





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Hidden Hunger Nutrient Deficiency Vitamin D Iron Omega-3 UK Diet HSIS Report Supplements Cost-Of-Living Crisis Public Health

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