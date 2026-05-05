Report on Sara Sharif's Father's Abuse Withheld Due to Data Protection

A damning report detailing Urfan Sharif's history of domestic abuse, which could have potentially saved his daughter Sara Sharif's life, has been kept secret by Surrey County Council due to concerns about the killer's data protection rights. The report revealed extensive evidence of abuse predating Sara's murder, but it was 'lost within the system'.

A deeply disturbing report detailing the history of abuse perpetrated by Sara Sharif 's father, Urfan Sharif , has been suppressed, raising serious questions about the prioritization of a convicted killer's data protection rights over the safeguarding of a vulnerable child.

The report, completed in November, revealed that social workers possessed evidence of Sharif's 'extensive' domestic abuse well before the horrific attacks on his 10-year-old daughter, Sara. However, this crucial information was 'lost within the system', preventing it from being properly assessed and acted upon. Surrey County Council is now actively attempting to block the report's publication, citing concerns that doing so would violate Sharif's rights.

This decision has sparked outrage and accusations of a cover-up, with critics arguing that the council is prioritizing legal technicalities over accountability and the lessons that must be learned from this tragic case. The history of Sharif's abusive behavior is extensive and well-documented. He was mandated to attend a domestic violence perpetrator program in 2016 following allegations from Sara's mother that he had physically assaulted her and their children.

Sharif admitted to 'extensive and wide-ranging domestic abuse' during this process, yet he only completed a fraction of the required sessions – attending just eight out of 26. Experts determined that there was 'not enough evidence' to demonstrate a genuine change in his behavior, a chilling foreshadowing of the brutality that would later unfold.

Despite the report's 'shocking reading', a critical failure occurred when a social worker neglected to conduct a thorough analysis of the findings and integrate them into Sara's safeguarding report. This oversight had devastating consequences, leading a judge to make the fatal decision to place Sara in the care of her abusive father, unaware of the significant risk he posed.

A man with a 16-year history of violence against women and children was granted the opportunity to inflict unimaginable suffering on an innocent child. The details of Sara's torture and murder are harrowing. She endured over 100 injuries, inflicted through a relentless and brutal assault involving a cricket bat, a metal pole, and a rolling pin. She was strangled, burned with an iron, and bitten, all while being restrained with parcel tape and a plastic bag over her head.

The judge presiding over the case described the crime as the worst he had ever encountered. Following Sara's death in August 2023, Sharif and his wife, Beinash Batool, fled to Pakistan, attempting to evade justice.

However, they ultimately confessed to the killing via a 999 call, believing they had successfully escaped. They were subsequently apprehended, extradited, and sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2024. The council's refusal to release the domestic abuse report under Freedom of Information laws, citing data protection concerns, has been met with fierce criticism.

Woking MP Will Forster has called for the council to be placed into special measures, stating that their concern for data protection is 'absolutely appalling' given the circumstances. He argues that the report represented a crucial opportunity to save Sara's life, and its loss within the system is a grave indictment of the council's failures.

Furthermore, it has emerged that Sharif was permitted to transport children with special educational needs despite prior reports of his abusive behavior, highlighting a systemic failure in information sharing between departments. The safeguarding review also revealed a culture of fear among authorities, who were hesitant to intervene due to concerns about 'causing offence' and misplaced sensitivities. Professionals were aware of Sara's unexplained injuries from birth but failed to 'join the dots', overlooking crucial opportunities to protect her.

The risk posed by Sharif was consistently 'overlooked, not acted on and underestimated by almost all professionals'





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Sara Sharif Urfan Sharif Domestic Abuse Surrey County Council Safeguarding Child Abuse Data Protection Beinash Batool Woking Child Safeguarding Review

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