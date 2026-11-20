Anti-monarchy group Republic hands an 80-page dossier to authorities regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, citing misconduct in public office.

Anti-monarchy organization Republic has submitted a comprehensive 80-page dossier of evidence to the Police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) targeting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. This legal filing demands a thorough inquiry into suspected criminal offenses by the former prince, specifically focusing on misconduct in public office and potential links to sex trafficking networks. The submission follows heightened scrutiny surrounding the late Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, intensifying the legal pressure on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Details of the Evidence Submission

Republic chief executive Graham Smith confirmed that the newly handed material outlines several areas where an investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is strictly warranted. Although the specific contents of the dossier remain undisclosed due to legal advice, the group emphasized that authorities must examine all provided evidence without fear or favor. This latest action follows Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest in February, which occurred on his 66th birthday, after claims emerged that he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK's trade envoy.

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The organization previously indicated intentions to pursue a private prosecution against the former duke but decided against it following his police arrest. Graham Smith explained that private prosecutions are typically prohibitively expensive and difficult to manage, making reliance on state authorities the more pragmatic choice. Republic stated that it has now done everything possible to ensure available evidence is placed before the proper authorities for independent review.

Current Police Investigation Status

Thames Valley Police confirmed that their investigation into misconduct in public office involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains ongoing. A spokesperson for the force stated that while they cannot disclose specific details, they are following all reasonable lines of inquiry. The Metropolitan Police has also been approached for comment, and the Crown Prosecution Service indicated that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the police forces.

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Detectors are expanding the scope of their inquiry to include allegations of sexual misconduct alongside the initial charges of sharing confidential official information. This broader investigation is part of a multi-force effort involving Thames Valley Police, the Metropolitan Police, and Surrey Police, all of which are examining live cases linked to the release of Epstein files. These developments were triggered by the release of millions of pages by the US Department of Justice in late 2025 and early 2026.

Allegations Involving Balmoral and Trafficking

Police Scotland is concurrently examining claims that women were trafficked to Jeffrey Epstein on the King's Balmoral estate. This inquiry looks into the time Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell spent together at the private residence when it belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The allegations suggest a pattern of sexual misconduct that has persisted for years, including claims by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was forced into sexual encounters with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in 2025, had previously received millions in a civil settlement from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, despite his denial of ever meeting her. Additional allegations surfaced in 2025 regarding an email sent by Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, where he wrote 'We're in this together' after Epstein was already jailed. This communication occurred just three months after the former duke had publicly insisted he had severed all ties with the convicted sex offender.

Historical Context and Public Scrutiny

The current legal developments arrive on the eve of the seventh anniversary of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stepping back from public duties following a controversial Newsnight interview. The recent surge in scrutiny is partly due to allegations that a second woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Other claims suggest that the former prince and Epstein requested a threesome with an exotic dancer at Epstein's Florida home.

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Further allegations include claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential reports regarding official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore during his tenure as trade envoy. Republic continues to call for the police and CPS to investigate any and all suspected offenses comprehensively. The group stresses that everyone must be treated equally under the law, regardless of their status or past positions within the monarchy.