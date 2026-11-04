Republican Volunteer Slapped at New Hampshire Polls in Violence Investigation

An 18-year-old Turning Point Action volunteer was physically assaulted outside a Laconia polling place. Belknap County police are investigating the incident as bipartisan leaders condemn the attack.

An incident of political violence is under investigation by Belknap County law enforcement after a man physically assaulted an 18-year-old conservative activist outside a polling location in Laconia, New Hampshire. The altercation occurred on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, as volunteers from the conservative advocacy group Turning Point Action were engaging with voters at the Woodland Heights School.

Details Of Physical Assault

The confrontation began when an unidentified elderly man approached a Turning Point Action member who was distributing information about the organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk. The activist, wearing a Freedom hat and sweatshirt, remained calm while the older individual accused him of ignorance regarding political matters.

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When the young volunteer pointed out that the man had not presented any factual statistics to support his claims, the situation escalated rapidly. The attacker shouted back that the youth had offered nothing either, before escalating his behavior from verbal aggression to physical violence.

Witnesses See Slap And Gesture

Video footage captured the moment the man slapped the 18-year-old across the face. In the recording, the aggressor is also seen giving the middle finger to the teen, who maintains his composure throughout the encounter. The attacker eventually walks away from the scene after the physical contact.

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The incident took place during active voting hours at the Woodland Heights School polling location. The aggressive behavior was witnessed by other individuals in the area, including voters and election workers who were present for the day's proceedings.

Political Groups Condemn Violence

Both the Belknap County Republican Committee and the Belknap County Democratic Committee issued statements denouncing the physical attack. The local GOP committee stated that they will not tolerate such actions as citizens exercise their fundamental democratic rights.

The local Democratic committee echoed this sentiment, posting online that they condemn all forms of political violence regardless of the source. This bipartisan condemnation highlights the shared rejection of physical aggression in the political process.

Police Launch Investigation

Law enforcement officials in Belknap County have opened an investigation into the assault. Authorities are reviewing the available video evidence and witness accounts to determine the appropriate legal response to the incident.

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Turning Point Action has highlighted the incident on social media, urging supporters to continue participating in the democratic process. The organization noted that the young volunteer stood his ground and did not retaliate against the aggressor.