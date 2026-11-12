Republicans Seek Subpoena for Ousted NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang

Republican lawmakers want NVIDIA's ousted CEO Jensen Huang subpoenaed after reported affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. The scandal raises fresh questions about AI chip exports to China.

Republican lawmakers have called for recently ousted NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang to be subpoenaed to testify before Congress. The call follows reports that Huang had multiple extramarital affairs, one involving an alleged Chinese spy and another involving a subordinate. Huang resigned as NVIDIA's CEO on Thursday morning, shortly after the reports emerged.

NVIDIA is currently the most valuable company in the world, with an estimated worth of $4 trillion. The company has been central to the Trump administration's push for US AI dominance over China, which makes the leadership shakeup a matter of political as well as corporate interest.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Confesses Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

Huang Resigns Amid Affair Allegations and Espionage Questions

Jensen Huang resigned from NVIDIA on Thursday after reports that he had a separate affair with a subordinate. The resignation came despite public backing from President Donald Trump, who had defended the executive earlier in the week.

The espionage concern centers on Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based data company Megaspeed. She is accused of being an alleged spy for China. Alice Huang shares a last name with Jensen Huang but has no relation to him, according to the reporting.

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Huang was accused the previous week of having an affair with Alice Huang. He apologized for being 'unfaithful to my wife' but did not provide further details. Late on Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Huang also had an affair with Kimberly Powell, a NVIDIA executive who serves as vice president of health care.

Republican Lawmakers Push for Congressional Testimony

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer called for a subpoena of Jensen Huang during an interview with CNBC on Thursday morning. Cramer said Huang had been a bold and arrogant promoter who dismissed concerns about China having access to the most advanced chips, and he said he would be happy to support a subpoena.

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party John Moolenaar, and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Rick Crawford, all Republicans, have also voiced support for subpoenaing Huang. The three lawmakers sent Huang a letter last week asking him to appear for a 'joint, closed-door briefing' on the allegations involving Alice Huang.

Lawmakers have focused on the relationship between Huang and the alleged spy. Critics question whether that proximity influenced his insistence on selling NVIDIA's top microchips to foreign entities that then provide the technology to China, despite a US ban on exporting some chips there.

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Trump Defends Huang as NVIDIA Names Interim Leader

President Donald Trump defended Huang after the espionage allegations surfaced, calling him an 'honorable guy' who has 'done an amazing job for our country.' Trump said Huang told him he had no idea Alice Huang was a spy, and Trump said he really believed him.

NVIDIA's board of directors named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive on Thursday. In a press release, NVIDIA board chair Harvey Jones said the board has full confidence in Colette Kress and the leadership team. Jones added that the company expects its operations, customer commitments, and product roadmap to continue without interruption.

Huang founded NVIDIA 33 years ago and led it through a meteoric rise over the past several years to become the most valuable US company. The Daily Mail contacted the White House for comment on the matter.