Rescued Kittens from West Lothian Shed Find Loving Homes

Four kittens rescued from a dark, unclean shed in West Lothian have been rehabilitated and adopted. The kittens were among 12 cats found in poor conditions. Their owners were prosecuted. Now, the kittens thrive in new homes, with one adopter sharing a touching story about using her childhood cats' food bowls.

A group of four kittens, discovered in a dark, unsanitary shed on a property in West Lothian , have made a remarkable recovery and found loving homes after being rescued by the Scottish SPCA.

The kittens were among 12 cats found living in poorly ventilated sheds and chicken coops at an address near Winchburgh in May last year. Their owners, Clayton Hopwood and his mother Deborah, pleaded guilty to failing to meet the needs of the animals, with Clayton also admitting to breeding kittens without a license. Clayton was fined £730, given a victim surcharge, and banned from dealing in animals for eight months, while Deborah was admonished.

The kittens, originally named Aurora, Thomas O'Malley, Billy Boss, and Toulouse by the Scottish SPCA, have since been adopted and are thriving in their new environments. Aurora and Thomas O'Malley, now renamed Maya and Casper, live with owner John Boyle. The mother-and-son pair have settled in well, enjoying a comfortable home. Billy Boss and Toulouse were initially fostered by Caitlin Starr, who originally hails from Canada.

Starr, who adopted the pair, recalled their first meeting: The first night that I met them, I sat in the living room with them and I decided then and there that I had to keep them. I got in touch with the Scottish SPCA the next day and applied to adopt them. Since becoming officially mine, they have become the most cuddly, fun, and rambunctious kittens you could ever meet.

Caitlin and her boyfriend moved to a small cottage in Edinburgh's Trinity area in January, where Billy Boss and Toulouse, though still indoor cats, now have a garden to watch the birds from. Starr shared further insights into the kittens' personalities: We thought that Toulouse was going to be the shy one, but he's turned out to be really adventurous and outgoing, whereas Billy Boss is the one who waits for his brother to figure out what's going on.

Starr's own history with rescue cats adds a sentimental touch: When I was born, my parents had two rescue cats named Cosmo and Kramer, and my dad later adopted a cat called Wink. Wink grew up with many people around, so I learned to spot what a cat needs. It's nostalgic to have two cats of my own now.

The best part was when I went home to Canada at Christmas, my mum still had the two food bowls she used to feed Cosmo and Kramer, so I brought them back to Scotland, and now Billy Boss and Toulouse eat from the bowls my childhood cats ate from. The Scottish SPCA emphasized that many other animals in their care still need loving homes, urging the public to consider adoption and give a second chance to neglected or abused animals. To find out more, visit their website





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Kittens Rescued West Lothian Scottish SPCA Animal Neglect Adoption

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