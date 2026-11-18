Michele Bullock faces backlash for prioritizing low-income renters, but economists argue mortgage repayments must bear the burden to fight inflation driven by government spending.

The Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock has faced intense criticism from mortgage holders who feel their financial struggles are being overlooked. Bullock recently stated that her primary concern lies with low-income renters rather than middle-class homeowners struggling with higher loan repayments. This comment ignited a firestorm of anger across social media and financial forums, with many borrowers accusing the central bank governor of out of touch prioritization.

Government Spending Drives Inflation Crisis

AMP Chief Economist Shane Oliver argues that the frustration directed at Bullock is misplaced because the central bank has limited tools to control price growth. He points to record-high government spending as a key driver of the inflation the Reserve Bank is attempting to curb. Oliver notes that public expenditure is currently at its highest level in forty years, excluding the pandemic period, which directly fuels demand in the economy and pushes prices upward. This economic reality means the Reserve Bank must prioritize inflation control over immediate borrower relief.

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Oliver compares the situation to a medical procedure where a doctor must perform painful surgery to remove a serious illness like cancer. He suggests that while the immediate effect of higher interest rates is painful for homeowners, it is a necessary step to stabilize the broader economy. Without addressing the root causes of inflation, the cost-of-living crisis will likely persist and worsen for all citizens, regardless of their housing status.

Mortgage Holders Bear the Financial Burden

The cost of this monetary tightening has fallen heavily on Australian households with home loans. Five interest rate rises during the current year have significantly increased monthly repayment obligations for borrowers across the country. For a household carrying a $600,000 principal-and-interest mortgage with thirty years remaining, these five quarter-point increases add approximately $473 to their monthly bill. This totals nearly $5,700 per year in additional costs when the home loan rate rises from five percent to 6.25 percent.

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During an Australian Securities and Investments Commission forum in Sydney on Tuesday, Bullock explained why she focuses on renters. She stated that average household budgets are not where the primary worry lies, emphasizing instead those at the bottom end of the income spectrum. Bullock highlighted that people on welfare or pensions receive indexed payments, which protect them from some of the immediate shocks. Consequently, she identified renters on low incomes as the most vulnerable group in the current economic climate.

One mortgage holder publicly responded to Bullock's comments by labeling borrowers as punching bags for the central bank. The borrower expressed frustration that while Bullock shows concern for renters, those with mortgages are left to absorb the full impact of interest rate hikes. This sentiment reflects a broader anger among middle-class Australians who feel the financial pain of inflation control is being distributed unevenly across different sectors of society.

Treasurer Chalmers Has More Policy Levers

While the Reserve Bank relies on interest rates as its primary lever, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has a wider array of fiscal tools available to combat inflation. Political editor Peter van Onselen suggests that reducing government spending in specific areas could help lower interest rates faster by easing demand pressures. Van Onselen identifies several sectors where savings could be realized without causing widespread hardship to vulnerable populations.

Potential targets for spending cuts include the National Disability Insurance Scheme, which faces calls for relentless scrutiny of inflated provider charges and unnecessary intermediaries. Other suggested areas for reform include corporate welfare, industry subsidies, and overlapping energy assistance programs. Van Onselen argues that blanket electricity rebates should be replaced with targeted relief to ensure support reaches those who truly need it.

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Further recommendations include cutting pork-barrelling projects, reducing bureaucracy, and increasing contributions from wealthier recipients of aged care and pensions. Van Onselen questions why individuals with multi-million dollar properties should receive taxpayer support while others with modest assets miss out. He proposes setting a generous threshold for the family home value, with anything above that count in the Age Pension assets test.

Political Pressure for Fiscal Responsibility

The debate over who should bear the cost of inflation is shifting toward political solutions and fiscal responsibility. Van Onselin emphasizes that Chalmers should bank any savings from efficient government operations rather than using them to fund new election promises. He warns that programs repeatedly failing independent evaluations should be reviewed or discontinued to prevent wasteful spending.

Critics also point to taxpayer-funded sporting facilities and excessive spending on consultants, advertising, and travel as areas ripe for reduction. The argument is that such expenditures do not contribute to long-term economic stability and merely add to the national debt. By implementing these fiscal measures, the government could help create the conditions necessary for the Reserve Bank to lower interest rates, ultimately relieving the pressure on mortgage holders.