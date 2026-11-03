Reserve Bank of Australia Raises Cash Rate to 4.85 per cent

The Reserve Bank of Australia lifts interest rates to 4.85 per cent, the highest since 2008, increasing monthly mortgage repayments and sparking criticism over bank profits.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased its official cash rate by a quarter of a percentage point, lifting the benchmark to 4.85 per cent. This decision, announced by Governor Michele Bullock and her board, pushes borrowing costs to their highest level since the global financial crisis in 2008. The move aims to combat persistent inflation but immediately increases the financial burden on Australian households with outstanding loans.

Mechanism Of The Cash Rate Increase

The quarter-point rise moves the cash rate from its previous level of 4.60 per cent up to 4.85 per cent. For the typical Australian homeowner, this adjustment translates directly into higher monthly loan repayments. The increase adds immediate pressure to household budgets that are already stretched thin by living costs. This marks the fifth such hike for the year, signaling a continued aggressive stance by the central bank to cool the economy.

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Bank Profits Amid Borrower Distress

While the Reserve Bank of Australia tightens monetary policy, major financial institutions are recording record-breaking earnings. New analysis by The Australia Institute reveals that the big four banks generate a staggering $266,000 profit from an average owner-occupier 30-year home loan valued at $731,000. This figure represents an increase of $40,000 since interest rates began rising earlier this year. Greg Jericho, Chief Economist at The Australia Institute, criticized the institutions for maximizing profits from customer hardship rather than easing the financial strain on families.

Historical Context And Loan Comparisons

Sally Tindall, Canstar data insights director, highlighted that while Australia is revisiting 2008-era interest rates, the current debt burden is significantly heavier. The average new owner-occupier loan has nearly tripled, rising from $254,000 in November 2008 to $731,000 today, an increase of 188 per cent. Concurrently, the median property price has surged by 129 per cent, now sitting at $884,855. Tindall noted that a borrower with a $600,000 mortgage must find an extra $92 each month for minimum repayments, with five hikes this year totaling a $456 increase. She warned that many borrowers are hitting their financial ceiling with little room to absorb further shocks.

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Expert Forecasts And Economic Risks

Former RBA economist Luke Hartigan cautioned that the central bank's cautious approach has not sufficiently controlled inflation. He warned that maintaining high interest rates risks causing a recession and a dramatic rise in unemployment. Hartigan projected that these economic pressures could lead to further falls in housing prices in early 2027. He emphasized that letting inflation expectations become unanchored would be very costly to correct, justifying the continued tightening despite the severe economic risks involved.

Cause Of Inflation And Future Outlook

The debate over the necessity of these hikes centers on the root causes of inflation. Greg Jericho argued that ordinary Australians are not driving price increases through excessive spending. Instead, he attributed inflation to the cost of fuel, influenced by geopolitical conflicts such as the war in the Middle East led by Donald Trump, alongside corporate profit margins. Critics argue that the RBA's decision punishes people who are already being penalized by banks. The brutal decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia may not fix inflation but will see many decent Australian families forced from their homes as repayment pressures intensify.