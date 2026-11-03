Reserve Bank Raises Rates to 4.85 Percent as Government Faces Fiscal Blame

The Reserve Bank of Australia lifts cash rates to 4.85 percent. Treasurer Jim Chalmers faces scrutiny over fiscal policy while RBA Governor Michele Bullock manages inflation targets amid rising household costs.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised its official cash rate by 25 basis points, bringing the benchmark interest rate to 4.85 percent. This marks the fifth rate hike implemented this year, continuing a trajectory of monetary tightening designed to combat persistent inflationary pressures across the national economy. The decision immediately impacts millions of Australian homeowners and borrowers who are already navigating elevated costs for groceries, energy, and fuel.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock and the central bank board determined that maintaining restrictive monetary policy remains necessary to anchor inflation expectations. The move adds to the financial strain on households and businesses simultaneously, as higher financing costs coincide with reduced consumer spending power. This dual pressure threatens to slow economic activity and investment, raising concerns about potential overshoot in the labor market.

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Fiscal Policy Criticism Targets Chalmers Government

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and the Albanese government face intense criticism for relying on the Reserve Bank of Australia as the primary tool to manage economic stability. Critics argue that the federal government controls fiscal policy instruments, including budget spending and tax structures, which could more precisely address inflation without the blunt force of interest rate hikes. By allowing monetary policy to bear the brunt of the adjustment, the government risks appearing disconnected from the struggles of indebted families.

In January last year, Jim Chalmers declared that the worst of the inflation challenge was behind Australia. This statement stands in sharp contrast to the current reality of rising borrowing costs and stagnant wage growth. The discrepancy has eroded public trust in the government's economic stewardship and highlighted a disconnect between political messaging and household financial experiences. Many voters now question whether the leadership understands how to utilize fiscal tools to provide targeted relief.

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Housing Market Impacts and Tax Policy Changes

The intersection of monetary tightening and fiscal policy is particularly evident in the housing sector, where asset prices and borrowing capacity are both under stress. The Commonwealth Bank estimated that changes to tax treatments for property investors, specifically regarding negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions, would reduce housing prices by approximately 3 percent. These regulatory changes were part of the government's election platform but now compound the negative effects of higher interest rates.

Prospective homebuyers face a particularly difficult environment as borrowing capacity shrinks while debt servicing costs rise. For recent buyers who entered the market with minimal deposits, the situation is severe, as they manage more expensive loans against assets that may be losing value. The combination of fiscal adjustments and monetary tightening creates a complex challenge for those seeking housing stability in a cooling market.

Central Bank Priorities vs Political Narratives

Opposition figures and economic analysts argue that the government is using the Reserve Bank as a scapegoat for broader economic difficulties. They contend that leaving the adjustment entirely to the central bank allows politicians to stand beside struggling borrowers while quietly encouraging criticism of RBA Governor Michele Bullock. This strategy avoids the political difficulty of ministers making tough choices regarding budget allocations and infrastructure spending.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock has consistently warned that bringing inflation sustainably under control requires time and persistence. Her warnings contrast with earlier optimistic statements from the Treasurer and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The central bank remains focused on the long-term consequences of entrenched high inflation, which it views as more damaging to the economy than a temporary slowdown in growth. This perspective places the RBA at odds with political cycles that prioritize short-term relief.

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Future Outlook and Policy Coordination Needs

The effectiveness of the combined monetary and fiscal approach will determine Australia's economic trajectory in the coming quarters. While the government cannot control overseas supply shocks or global oil prices, it retains significant influence over domestic budget choices. The real test for the Albanese government is whether it adequately assessed the cumulative impact of its policies when drafting the federal budget.

As interest rates remain at 4.85 percent, households must adapt to a new normal of higher borrowing costs. The government faces mounting pressure to demonstrate how fiscal policy can complement monetary efforts without exacerbating economic instability. Failure to provide a coherent strategy risks prolonged public dissatisfaction and political consequences for the ruling party. The coming months will reveal whether coordinated policy action can stabilize prices without inflicting unnecessary damage on vulnerable sectors of the economy.