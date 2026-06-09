Residents Decry Deteriorating Landscaping and Infrastructure at New-Build Kent Estate

Homeowners at Nightingale View in Hamstreet, Kent, report cracked pavements, dead plants, flooding, and unfulfilled promises from developer Vistry Group, prompting council investigation into possible planning breaches.

Residents of the newly built Nightingale View estate in Hamstreet, Kent, are expressing intense frustration over the rapid deterioration of their community's landscaping and infrastructure, transforming what was supposed to be a dream village setting into a source of distress just three years after the first homes were occupied.

The estate, comprising approximately 80 properties, was marketed with promises of a picturesque environment that would enhance the local village and conserve the natural setting, leading some buyers to purchase properties off-plan before construction even began. However, since moving in from as early as 2023, homeowners have been confronted with cracked footpaths, dead or dying trees and shrubs, patchy and weed-infested grass, uninstalled benches and bins in designated amenity areas, and poor drainage causing garden flooding.

Alan Brown, one of the first residents who relocated from Scotland to be near his grandchildren, described the situation as a "nightmare," noting that his family questioned his purchase upon visiting and that his grandchildren cannot use the garden due to flooding. He contrasted the estate's condition with other new-build developments that appeared neat and tidy, calling the outcome "really disappointing.

" Another long-term local resident, Yvonne Jopling, estimated that only about one in ten trees survived due to a lack of watering and maintenance, with weeds now overrunning the grassed areas. Clifford Jolin, who has lived in the village for two decades, expressed confusion over recent sharp increases in the annual service charge-from an original quote of £246 to over £600-for landscaping maintenance, which now includes 22 visits per year for grass cutting, litter removal, plant management, and tree pruning.

The maintenance responsibilities for the estate were recently transferred to an Essex-based management firm, Gateway, though residents do not see justification for the higher fees and simply want the developers to fulfill their original promises. The estate was constructed by Bovis, a division of the Vistry Group, a company currently facing national financial difficulties including slow sales and a significant share price slump.

Despite these corporate challenges, Vistry has issued a statement apologizing for the landscaping falling short of expectations and pledging to fund all necessary remediation, including replacing dead or missing trees and addressing broader landscaping issues, without passing costs to residents. Meanwhile, Ashford Borough Council has launched an investigation to determine whether the developers have breached planning permission, as the original planning application included a detailed landscaping masterplan showing grassed areas, hedgerows, and trees that have clearly not been maintained to the required standard.

Residents continue to demand accountability and concrete action to restore the estate to the condition that was originally advertised, emphasizing that the ongoing neglect impacts both their quality of life and property values in a community they once eagerly joined





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Nightingale View Hamstreet Kent Vistry Group Bovis Homes Landscaping Failure New-Build Estate Problems Council Investigation Planning Breach Service Charge Increase Estate Maintenance Ashford Borough Council

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