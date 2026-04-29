Residents Fear for Safety as Migrant Housing Plan Sparks Anxiety in Kent Village

Residents in Walderslade, Kent, express concerns about a government scheme to house asylum seekers in their neighborhood, fearing for the safety of their families and the disruption of their close-knit community. The plan, part of a wider effort to close migrant hotels, has sparked anxiety and a sense of powerlessness among locals.

Residents of Walderslade , a suburb of Chatham in Kent , are expressing significant anxiety and fear regarding a government 'dispersal' scheme that will house asylum seekers in their neighborhood.

The concerns stem from a recent revelation that Labour's plan to close migrant hotels by 2029 will result in asylum seekers being relocated to residential streets across the country. A leak from Whitehall indicated that two houses in Walderslade, part of the Tonbridge and Malling borough council area, are slated to accommodate asylum seekers in the coming months. Investigations revealed that two London businessmen purchased properties in Walderslade last year, subsequently leasing them long-term to Clearsprings, a Home Office contractor.

This news coincides with an incident in nearby Laleham, Surrey, where an Afghan asylum seeker housed in a similar property was arrested for loitering near a primary school. The primary concern voiced by residents centers around the safety of their families, particularly their grandchildren. Jan Howard, a 74-year-old widow and grandmother, expressed her worry about her teenage granddaughters visiting her alone, stating she will no longer feel safe allowing them to do so.

Residents highlight the close-knit community atmosphere where trust and mutual assistance are commonplace, and fear this will be disrupted. Concerns extend to vulnerable neighbors, such as an elderly man who recently lost his wife. Carers Sara Ryder and Sue Birch, both with multiple grandchildren, share similar anxieties, fearing the unknown and potential impact on their grandchildren's freedom to play outdoors. They speculate that the asylum seekers will be dropped off at night, adding to their unease.

The residents emphasize the suitability of alternative locations, such as areas in central Chatham with existing infrastructure and facilities. Further fueling the residents' apprehension is the lack of information about the individuals who will be housed in the properties. Glynis Coughlan, a full-time carer for her disabled son, expressed worry about the unknown nature of the asylum seekers and their potential reactions. The expectation that the housing will primarily accommodate men adds to the discomfort.

Residents question the rationale behind the scheme and express a sense of powerlessness, feeling their concerns are not being addressed. They also point to the profits being made by companies like Clearsprings, owned by Graham King, a former businessman. Some residents suggest alternative accommodation options, such as repurposing the closed-down Pontins holiday camp at Camber Sands. The overall sentiment reflects a loss of trust in the political system and a deep-seated fear for the safety and well-being of their community





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asylum Seekers Migration Walderslade Kent Clearsprings Government Dispersal Scheme

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arrow McLaren has 'no fear' in running all four primary Indy 500 cars at Open TestTeam Principal Tony Kanaan has no concerns with several chassis “well prepared” in waiting

Read more »

Shaun Murphy questions Zhao Xintong fear factor ahead of Crucible clashShaun Murphy sees Zhao Xintong as the 'best player on the planet' but does not feel he necessarily creates a fear factor around the table.

Read more »

I fear for snooker's future when Ronnie O'Sullivan finally quitsO'Sullivan is snooker - and that's a problem

Read more »

Blackpool's Tramtown to Close Permanently Due to Building SafetyBlackpool's Tramtown, a heritage tram restoration project at Rigby Road Tram Depot, is closing permanently after the building was deemed unsafe and uninhabitable. The closure follows months of uncertainty and despite recent financial support to address earlier safety concerns.

Read more »

PS5 DRM controversy as fans fear Sony is moving towards online-only gamingA PS5 update makes it so digital video games may not launch without regular online checks but it's still unclear if this is a bug or not.

Read more »

Fear of a dead scene in Liverpool has been put to restThe scene's decline in Liverpool began in 2018 when one of the North West's most popular venues shut

Read more »