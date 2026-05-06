Residents of Britain's 'Prettiest Street' Clash with Foreign Buyers Over Rural Lifestyle Disruptions

Locals in Bibury, a picturesque Cotswolds village, are at odds with foreign property owners over alleged neglect and disruptive renovations, threatening the community's tranquil way of life.

Residents of Bibury , often hailed as Britain's 'prettiest street,' are growing increasingly frustrated with foreign property owners who they claim are disrupting their rural way of life.

Bulgarian national Yani Minkov purchased a stunning Cotswolds property in 2012, but locals allege that he rarely resides in the picturesque hamlet, where average house prices exceed £1.5 million. Neighbors accuse Minkov of a 'land grab' and failing to appreciate the exclusivity of his postcode, noting that his property remains unoccupied and secured with bolts. When reporters visited, no one answered the door, but nearby residents were quick to voice their discontent with foreign buyers.

Tensions have reached a boiling point in this idyllic Oxfordshire village, where another dispute involves Turkish couple Metin Dener and Gulbin Dener. The couple, who own a Grade-II listed property on Awkward Hill, have faced backlash over years of extensive renovations, described as 'cultural vandalism.

' Despite earlier hopes that the work would conclude, they now seek approval for an outdoor fireplace and an underground car park, sparking further outrage. Residents argue that the constant construction has turned their once-peaceful village into a battleground. Author Victoria Summerley, a 69-year-old resident of 15 years, expressed her frustration, stating that the village should be a tranquil retreat, not a site of endless disputes.

She noted that the Deners' presence temporarily halts the work, but disruptions resume when they leave. The historic cottages, originally a 14th-century monastic sheephouse, were converted into weavers' homes in the 17th century and have long attracted retirees seeking serenity. Lady Anne Evans, owner of Eleven Bibury, a local café and gallery, described the village as 'special,' emphasizing its deep history and unique charm.

However, she lamented the prolonged planning disputes, questioning how the situation had escalated so far. Morgan Hollis, a retired financial advisor who moved to Bibury five years ago, echoed these sentiments, comparing the village to a film set due to constant tourism and construction. He expressed sadness that his retirement had not brought the quietude he sought. David Jacobs, another resident, criticized the lack of firm action from local planners, arguing that the village's popularity has become its downfall.

He blamed social media for the surge in tourism, which has overwhelmed the small community. The ongoing conflicts highlight the struggle between preserving Bibury's historic charm and accommodating modern demands





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Bibury Cotswolds Foreign Buyers Property Disputes Rural Lifestyle

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