Residents Outraged as Giant Green Parcel Locker 'Plonked' Outside Homes Without Warning

Homeowners in a quiet Coventry cul-de-sac are furious after an 8ft-tall parcel locker was installed outside their homes without notice, blocking views and raising safety concerns for children. Locals claim they were misled about its purpose and are demanding its removal.

Residents of a tranquil cul-de-sac in Walsgrave, Coventry , were left incensed after an imposing 8ft-tall, bright green parcel locker was abruptly installed right outside their homes.

The battery-operated, solar-powered delivery point, owned by Yeep! , a specialist in parcel lockers, was erected on April 10, much to the dismay of homeowners on Arne Road. The locker, situated half a mile from the nearest shop, has sparked outrage among locals who claim they were initially misled about its purpose.

They were told a concrete base was being prepared for a new salt box, only to find the 'eyesore' locker obstructing their view and posing potential risks to children. Lynda Congrave, a 79-year-old resident who has lived on the street for four decades, expressed her frustration, stating, 'I can't believe it's right outside my living room window. It's disgusting.

I used to be able to check in on my friend across the road by looking through her front room—now I can't see past this block. It blocks my view from this window, and I'm all concerned about the young children who play around here.

' She added, 'We have no problem with them, but if cars are going to come speeding down to drop parcels in there, they're only young kids. They might run out and there could be somebody run over. We don't want that risk here.

' John and Suzanna Davies, who live just a few doors down from the locker, believe it has yet to be used even once since its installation. John, 77, said, 'Everybody is up in arms about it, all the residents. It's on the lawn that's tended by the residents themselves. All the gardens are kept prim and proper around here, and we take pride in the area.

There were small parcels of land when the estate was built, and a company had the rights to them. They put them up for sale, and people bought them up. A chap in Kenilworth bought this land. A couple of months ago, he was around scratching in the soil.

When asked what he was doing, he said the council asked him to do it as they were putting a salt box there. We all thought that was a tremendous idea—we always need salt boxes. They put a concrete base in, but then this great big box appeared. He's completely pulled the wool over our eyes so he could drop it in there without us knowing or getting in his way.

Nobody can understand it all—it's not next to a supermarket. It's not like people can easily come and go to pick up and drop off parcels. It's in front of someone's home, blocking their front window and getting in the way. It's in a residential area, and there's been no planning permission for it.

It was chucked up around two weeks ago, but we don't know who intends to use it. We've not seen any use of it in that time either. There's a bingo hall around half a mile away with a supermarket, and they have plenty of lockboxes there. So why do we need this one here, with nothing around it?

' Suzanna, 57, a mum-of-one who works in admin and finance for a school, added, 'It's outrageous—we were on holiday, and when we got back, it was there, plonked in the middle. We all care for where we live. There are pretty flowers, and we all help with the mowing, which will make it a bit hard to do. It's all resident parking only, so there's more risk of traffic and a danger to kids.

Who wants to live near that?

' Coventry City Council confirmed that the installation is under investigation to determine whether it was erected illegally. A spokesman for the council said, 'Nothing further to say at this stage—the matter is under investigation, and officers have contacted the landowner and locker company. ' Yeep! was approached for comment





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Parcel Locker Resident Protest Coventry Yeep! Council Investigation

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