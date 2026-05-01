Residents Outraged by 'Monstrous' Red Warehouse Left Unused in Planning Dispute

Locals in Milton Keynes are battling developers over a 59ft-tall red warehouse that remains unoccupied due to a landscaping dispute with the city council. Residents fear the building will devalue their homes and have criticized the lack of community consultation.

Residents of Great Holm, Milton Keynes , are expressing significant frustration over a newly constructed, 59-foot-tall bright red warehouse owned by Shurgard , Europe’s largest self-storage operator.

The building, completed in January, remains unoccupied due to a protracted planning dispute with Milton Keynes City Council regarding landscaping. Locals report feeling ‘in limbo’ as the imposing structure dominates their views and potentially impacts property values. The initial application in May 2023 garnered over 40 objections from residents and the local parish council, highlighting early concerns about the development’s scale and aesthetic impact.

A revised application submitted in December 2023, proposing a substantial amount of greenery, was approved by a single council officer, but many residents claim they were unaware they needed to re-submit objections. The core of the dispute lies in the fact that the warehouse’s steel frame was erected to its full height before landscaping plans were finalized and approved. This led to an enforcement notice from the council.

The subsequent retrospective application for landscaping was recently refused by councillors, who deemed the proposed greenery ‘insufficient’ to mitigate the building’s visual impact on the surrounding area. Residents are particularly angered by the reduction in the proposed landscaping, with the initial plan for 1,631 trees and shrubs slashed to just 390, and the noise buffer halved. Richard Turner, a long-term resident, describes the building as a ‘monstrosity’ that ‘follows you around’ and reflects light in a disruptive manner.

He and others fear the warehouse will negatively affect their ability to sell their homes, especially given the area’s average property prices range from £270,000 to £345,000. The situation has sparked accusations of developers exploiting planning regulations to their advantage, while residents feel disadvantaged by a lack of clear communication and understanding of the planning process. Jonathan Williams, another resident who lodged an enforcement complaint, points to the initial approval by a single council officer as a cause for concern.

He believes residents were not adequately informed about the need to re-object to the revised application. The warehouse is now a prominent feature of the landscape, visible from many gardens and homes, and residents are determined to continue their campaign for a more satisfactory resolution. The council’s refusal of the retrospective application offers a glimmer of hope, but the future of the warehouse and its landscaping remains uncertain, leaving the community in a state of ongoing anxiety and frustration.

The case highlights the importance of robust community consultation and transparent planning processes to prevent similar disputes in the future. The sheer scale and colour of the building, combined with the perceived lack of consideration for local concerns, have created a significant point of contention within the Great Holm community





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Milton Keynes Planning Dispute Warehouse Shurgard Landscaping

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