Residents Rebel Over Concrete Wall Replacing Quaint Bungalow in British Seaside Suburb

Ken Lynch's impositionaive barrier has sparked outrage among neighbors who claim it transforms the street scene and leaves the area looking more like something from the Soviet Union-era than the leafy coastal suburb it once was.

Residents of a British exclusive seaside neighborhood have turned on a homeowner after he erected a 7ft concrete wall that resembles the Berlin Wall . Neighbors claim the huge grey structure has transformed the street scene and left the area looking more like something from the Soviet Union -era.

The 75ft-long wall was built outside Ken Lynch's detached property in the sought-after Lilliput area of Poole, Dorset replacing a wooden slatted fence that locals say was far more in keeping with the neighborhood





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