Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Release Date Set for August 27, 2026

The upcoming prequel to the iconic action-adventure series, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, has announced its release date as August 27, 2026. The game follows Sophia as she works her way through Minotaur Island, shifting between the Middle Ages and ancient Minoan times. Resonance will also be trading stealth-focused action for a straightforward approach to combat, with puzzles to solve and a hardened fighter Sophia.

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Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsSubscribe to our newsletter We're going back to where it all started with Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, the upcoming prequel to the iconic action-adventure series.

And thanks to today's announcement, its release date has been set for August 27, 2026. The game follows Sophia as she works her way through Minotaur Island-all while shifting between the Middle Ages and ancient Minoan times. Resonance tells an all-new story, albeit one that follows Sophia's origins 15 years before meeting Amicia and Hugo. Resonance will also be trading the usual stealth-focused action of the previous games in this series for a straightforward approach to combat.

This may put some fans off, but not me-I was never a fan of A Plague Tale's sneaky ways, and am always up for some good old-fashioned street brawls. Plus, Sophia is a hardened fighter, one that is well-versed in agile melee combat. Meaning we can also expect some parries to be coming our way.

If all of that doesn't get you excited, then try and rest easy in the knowledge that there'll still be plenty of puzzles to solve:Guided by the knowledge safeguarded in your notebook, follow in your crew's footsteps to explore a richly detailed world, unravel its secrets, and face deadly trials. Use a stolen Minoan sphere to solve ingenious puzzles by manipulating light-a force woven by Daedalus into the island's very heart.

But with the release date so close, you won't have to wait long to find out whether this prequel is up your alley. At the very least I'm just eager to know more about the Macula's legacy, even if there has been an unfortunate lack of rats in all the trailers so far. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.

Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games-even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection.

Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries - spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path





pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy Release Date August 27 2026 Action-Adventure Series Sophia Minotaur Island Middle Ages Ancient Minoan Times Combat Puzzles Gaming News

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