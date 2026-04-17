Restaurant Seeks Approval for Six Holiday Bedrooms in Belmont

San Marino Bar and Restaurant in Belmont has applied to convert its first floor and roof space into six en-suite holiday accommodation rooms, aiming to boost local tourism.

The San Marino Bar and Restaurant, a well-established eatery situated in the scenic moorland village of Belmont, has put forth a proposal to Blackburn with Darwen Council to introduce six new bedrooms. These proposed rooms are intended for holiday accommodation and would occupy the first floor and roof space of the existing building on Belmont Road. The plans also include the construction of rear dormers and an external staircase to facilitate access and integrate the new guest facilities.

Historically, the first floor of the San Marino building was utilized as private living quarters for the owner, Haziz Berisha, and his family. The planning statement accompanying the application highlights the strategic location of San Marino. Nestled to the south-east of Belmont, the stone-built establishment fronts the A675, a key route. The restaurant benefits from a sizable existing car park, and the village of Belmont itself is conveniently accessible via a short walk along a well-lit footpath. Public transport links are also robust, with bus stops situated directly outside the site on both sides of the A675, offering connections to Bolton through Astley Bridge and Belmont. Furthermore, the A675 is equipped with cycle lanes, underscoring the area's appeal for various modes of transport. The core of the proposal is to transform the first floor and roof space into six en-suite bed and breakfast rooms. This development aims to capitalize on the existing structure and its prime location within the West Pennine Moors, an area designated as Green Belt. The plan emphasizes the reuse of space within a permanent and substantial building, arguing that this will not adversely affect the openness of the Green Belt or its fundamental purposes. The proposed rear dormers are described as modest in scale. While acknowledging previous extensions to the original building, the application contends that these dormers, which will marginally increase the building's volume without altering its footprint, do not constitute a disproportionate addition compared to the original structure. Local planning policy actively supports tourism-related development, with a particular focus on areas like the West Pennine Moors. The proximity of San Marino to a network of public footpaths is seen as a significant advantage, offering guests easy access to explore the natural environment and picturesque landscapes. The inclusion of proposed bike stands further aims to encourage cycling tourism, aligning with the policy's objective of promoting and developing tourism within the region. The existing access and parking arrangements will be leveraged for the new accommodation, ensuring minimal disruption and integration with the current operations of the restaurant, which will continue to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner alongside the new Lotties establishment. The developers are confident that this adaptive reuse of the upper floors will enhance the existing business, attract visitors to the area, and contribute positively to the local tourism economy without compromising the ecological and aesthetic integrity of the Green Belt. The proposal represents a thoughtful approach to expanding hospitality services within a sensitive landscape, leveraging existing infrastructure and the natural beauty of the West Pennine Moors to create a compelling offering for holidaymakers and day-trippers alike. The integration of accommodation with the existing restaurant facilities provides a comprehensive experience for guests





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Holiday Accommodation Restaurant Expansion Green Belt West Pennine Moors Tourism Development

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