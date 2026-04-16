Restaurateur Furious as Activist's 'Rescue' Leads to Lobster's Likely Death and Companion's Demise

A restaurateur is outraged after an animal rights activist released a crayfish from his restaurant into the sea, resulting in its probable immediate death. The victim's tank mate subsequently died, which the owner attributes to loneliness. The activist received a conditional discharge and a restraining order.

A restaurateur has expressed profound anger and disappointment following an incident where an animal rights activist , Emma Smart, 47, forcibly removed a crayfish from his Michelin Guide restaurant, Catch at the Old Fish Market in Weymouth, Dorset. Smart, believing the crustacean was destined for the dinner plate, entered the establishment and grabbed one of the two crayfish, affectionately named Ronnie and Reggie, from their warm water tank. She then hurled the animal into the cold harbour waters, an act the owner, Sean Cooper, asserts would have been immediately fatal due to the shock of the temperature change.

Adding to the tragedy, Cooper believes the crayfish's companion died just days later, potentially from loneliness and the distress of losing its tank mate. Smart admitted to one count of causing criminal damage to the animal at Bournemouth Crown Court. Despite the initial charges including theft, assault, and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, the prosecution accepted a plea to the lesser charge.

Smart received an eight-month conditional discharge and a three-year restraining order, prohibiting her from approaching within ten metres of the restaurant. Cooper stated he was deeply dissatisfied with the legal outcome, emphasizing that video evidence was unambiguous and that he had wished for more severe penalties.

He further revealed that the crayfish were kept for educational purposes, not for consumption, and that his attempts to discuss the handling of the case with the police were unsuccessful, with a scheduled meeting never materializing. The incident, captured on CCTV, showed Smart barging into the restaurant and struggling with a staff member before seizing the crayfish.

Cooper highlighted the disregard for the staff member's efforts and the deliberate theft of the creature, lamenting that the animal likely died instantly upon hitting the frigid water.





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