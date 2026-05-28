Restore Britain Faces Internal Turmoil Over Nazi‑Salute Photo as Extremist Links Spark Wider Controversy

Restore Britain reinstated a member after a backlash over a Nazi‑salute image, while investigations reveal ties to far‑right activists and raise alarms about the party's influence ahead of the Makerfield by‑election.

The hard‑right group Restore Britain has been plunged into an internal clash after a member was briefly expelled for a photograph showing him performing a Nazi salute.

James Munro, a activist from Dundee, said he was removed by his local branch chairman after Hope Not Hate uncovered an image of him holding a neo‑fascist flag and giving the infamous salute less than ten years ago. The expulsion sparked an outcry among supporters, and the party's national leadership stepped in, reinstating Munro and stating that local chairmen lack the authority to suspend members.

Munro defended the photo, claiming it was taken "about ten years ago" in a different political climate when, in his view, "there were no legitimate avenues for young men in nationalism, so back then you had to get dirty.

" He affirmed that he will continue his work as a member and activist for Restore Britain. The controversy erupted as the party, now led by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe, faced scrutiny over a poll for the upcoming Makerfield by‑election. The poll suggested that Restore Britain could split the anti‑Labour vote, potentially handing the seat to Labour leader Andy Burnham. The episode coincided with a Daily Mail investigation that linked Restore Britain to a network of extremist figures.

The newspaper highlighted the involvement of Steve Laws, a known anti‑Jewish activist who has called for the removal of Jews from Britain, and noted that Restore officials have repeatedly shared platforms with far‑right personalities. Senior Policy Fellow Harrison Pitt, for example, interviewed Austrian activist Martin Sellner-banned from the UK since 2018-on a YouTube channel associated with the European Conservative.

In the interview Pitt described Sellner as "esteemed" and questioned whether Europe was undergoing a "disastrous, criminal overcorrection to Naziism," while the video's description invoked conspiracy‑laden rhetoric about a "globalist plot against white majorities" and the need for Europeans to reclaim their homelands. Further connections were exposed when Lewis Brackpool, Restore's head of investigations, appeared in multiple online videos alongside Heritage Party leader David Kurten.

Kurten has a history of inflammatory remarks, including remarks about a "Jewess" potentially ruling Mexico and public mourning of Holocaust denier Ursula Haverbeck. The Jewish Leadership Council issued a stark warning, describing Restore Britain's rise as "deeply worrying" for Britain's Jewish community and accusing the party of becoming a haven for individuals linked to neo‑Nazi groups such as Patriotic Alternative, the Homeland Party, and former BNP candidates.

While Restore Britain's spokesperson dismissed the Daily Mail's reporting as a "desperate attack" by an "establishment media" fearful of the party's growth, the party did not deny the factual basis of the allegations, stating it was prepared to discuss its policies openly. The episode underscores the growing tension between the party's rapid expansion and concerns over extremist affiliations, a dynamic that could shape the political landscape ahead of the Makerfield contest and future elections





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