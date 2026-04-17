Resurfaced Essay Offers New Context to Ruby Rose's Katy Perry Assault Claims as Police Investigate

A decade-old essay by Ruby Rose, detailing a night out with Katy Perry where Rose admitted to vomiting on the singer, has resurfaced amidst Rose's recent allegations of sexual assault by Perry. Victoria Police are now investigating the claims, while Perry's representative has denied them as false.

A decade-old essay by Ruby Rose has resurfaced, providing a new perspective on the actress's recent claims of sexual assault by Katy Perry .

The 2011 article, published by the Herald Sun, details a wild night out in Melbourne on August 15, 2010, where an intoxicated Rose reportedly vomited on Perry. Both celebrities were attending a high school formal and then moved on to a nightclub within the same Melbourne venue, the Grand Hyatt.

Rose's essay described the event as a loss of dignity, admitting to excessive drinking after a period of sobriety, culminating in her vomiting on Perry's foot. Despite this incident, Rose characterized the night as one of the best decisions of her life and stated that nothing horrific occurred.

This revelation comes as Rose recently alleged that Perry sexually assaulted her on that same night while she was resting on a friend's lap. Rose stated it took her nearly two decades to speak out publicly about the alleged trauma and sexual assault.

A representative for Katy Perry has vehemently denied these allegations, calling them categorically false, dangerous, and reckless lies, citing Ruby Rose's history of making unsubstantiated public claims.

Footage from the evening has also reappeared online, showing Perry entertaining fans at the formal. A former manager of the nightclub confirmed the attendance of both stars and suggested they had consumed excessive alcohol before being escorted out.

Victoria Police have confirmed they are actively investigating the historical sexual assault allegations made by Ruby Rose against Katy Perry. The Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team is leading the inquiry into an incident that allegedly occurred at a licensed venue in Melbourne's CBD in 2010. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, police have stated they cannot provide further comment.

Ruby Rose has since announced on Threads that she can no longer discuss the cases publicly as she has finalized her reports with the police, describing this as a standard request that offers a sense of relief and allows her to begin the healing process. She expressed gratitude for the support she has received and her intention to move forward temporarily





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