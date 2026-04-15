Resurfaced Footage Shows Ruby Rose Praising Katy Perry Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Newly surfaced footage shows Ruby Rose expressing strong admiration for Katy Perry at a 2012 film premiere, contrasting sharply with recent sexual assault allegations made by Rose against the pop star. Police are currently investigating the claims, which Perry has vehemently denied.

Surprising footage has resurfaced of Ruby Rose expressing strong admiration for Katy Perry at the 2012 premiere of Perry's 3D documentary, Katy Perry : Part of Me. This emerged shortly after Rose publicly accused Perry of sexual assault in 2010 at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. The unearthed clip, filmed on the red carpet at Event Cinemas in Sydney on June 30, 2012, features the Australian actress speaking glowingly about the pop superstar.

Rose is heard saying, I'm so excited, I love Katy to bits. I was just with her at the hotel before and she's getting dressed up, choosing between all these different outfits... it's like I get to see the real Katy. I get to come watch the film where everyone gets to see the real Katy, so it is an honour. The Batwoman star further elaborated on her fan devotion, explaining her desire to share the cinematic experience with others. She recounted how, when the person she had intended to accompany her to the premiere fell ill, she spontaneously invited two fans from the audience, a gesture she believed Perry would have endorsed. Rose stated, The person I was bringing ended up calling in sick, so I grabbed two fans out of the audience. I was like, I want you to be part of this, come with me. I know that is what Katy would have wanted me to do. It's going to be a lot of fun. This resurfaced footage comes at a critical juncture, as police from the Australian state of Victoria have confirmed they are actively investigating the sexual assault allegations made by Rose. A spokesperson for Victoria Police stated, Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010. Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage. Following this official confirmation, Rose posted on the social media platform Threads, indicating that she would refrain from discussing the matter publicly while the police investigation is underway. She wrote, Last update on this: As of this afternoon, I have finalised all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved. It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And move forward. I love you all so much. Representatives for Katy Perry have been contacted by Daily Mail for a statement. Perry herself has vehemently denied Rose's allegations, characterizing them as dangerous and reckless lies. Rose initially detailed the alleged incident in a social media post, asserting that it occurred at a Melbourne nightclub when she was in her twenties, and that it had taken her nearly two decades to speak about it publicly. She stated, I'm now 40. It has taken almost two decades to say this publicly. Perry's representative issued a statement refuting the claims, saying, The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies. Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named. This is not the first instance of Rose publicly expressing criticism towards Perry. In 2017, Rose described Perry's song Swish Swish as purposeful poop. However, she later appeared to retract these comments, posting on X that being mean does not suit her and leaves her feeling dirty, and that while she is triggered by bullies not being held accountable, it is not her place to comment. The resurfaced footage of Rose's positive comments from 2012 creates a stark contrast to her recent accusations, raising questions about the evolution of their public relationship and the complexities of such accusations. The ongoing police investigation adds a significant layer of seriousness to the situation, while Rose's decision to step back from public commentary underscores the sensitive nature of the proceedings. The juxtaposition of past praise with current allegations provides a compelling narrative element, highlighting the dramatic shift in their public dynamic. The detailed account of Rose's past admiration for Perry, juxtaposed with the current serious allegations and the ensuing police investigation, paints a complex picture. Her words from 2012, filled with genuine enthusiasm and respect for Perry and her work, stand in stark contrast to the accusations that have surfaced years later. This temporal dissonance is a key aspect of the developing story. Rose's assertion that it took her nearly two decades to publicly address the alleged incident speaks to the profound impact such an experience can have, and the courage it takes to come forward. The fact that she has now finalized her reports with the police signifies a pivotal moment in her journey, allowing her to transition towards healing, as she herself stated. The police investigation, being handled by a specialized unit, underscores the gravity with which these allegations are being treated. The statement from Victoria Police, while brief due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, confirms the official inquiry into a historical sexual assault. This lends credibility to Rose's claims and signifies that they are being thoroughly examined. Perry's strong denial, and the statement from her representative questioning Rose's history of public allegations, introduces an adversarial element to the narrative. It highlights the differing perspectives and the potential for a protracted public and legal battle. The mention of Rose's past criticism of Perry's music, like Swish Swish, adds a historical context to their public interactions, though the apparent retraction of those comments suggests a desire to avoid unnecessary conflict. However, these past exchanges, while less severe, do indicate a history of public commentary on Perry's work and persona. The entire situation is thus characterized by layers of past interactions, present allegations, and future legal and personal ramifications. The resurfaced footage serves as a powerful reminder of how perceptions and relationships can change over time, and how past positivity can be overshadowed by subsequent events. The narrative is further complicated by the public nature of these accusations, which inevitably invite speculation and commentary from all sides. The focus now shifts to the official investigation and the legal processes that will unfold, with Rose understandably stepping back to allow these mechanisms to work. The complexity of celebrity relationships and the challenges of addressing historical allegations are central themes in this unfolding story. The contrast between Rose's past praise and her present allegations creates a dramatic arc within the news cycle, forcing a re-evaluation of their public personas and interactions. The unfolding situation involving Ruby Rose and Katy Perry is characterized by a significant temporal dichotomy, with past expressions of admiration now existing alongside serious contemporary allegations. The resurfaced footage from the 2012 premiere of Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D captures a moment where Rose expressed unequivocal praise for Perry, referring to her as an idol and expressing excitement about witnessing the 'real Katy' through the documentary. Phrases like I love Katy to bits and it's like I get to see the real Katy underscore a period of perceived closeness and positive regard. This contrasts sharply with Rose's subsequent accusations of sexual assault dating back to 2010, which she has now brought to the attention of the Victorian police. The confirmation of an ongoing police investigation by the Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) lends a formal and serious dimension to these allegations. The police statement, while maintaining confidentiality due to the active inquiry, confirms that detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault in Melbourne's CBD. This official step validates the seriousness of Rose's claims and signals a formal process of examination. Rose's decision to cease public commentary following her final report to the police highlights the procedural aspects of such investigations and her commitment to allowing the legal process to unfold. Her statement on Threads, expressing a need for healing and moving forward, suggests the personal toll these events have taken. Katy Perry's strong denial of the allegations, articulated through her representatives as dangerous and reckless lies, establishes a clear opposition in their stances. The representative's statement also points to a pattern of public allegations made by Rose against various individuals, suggesting a potential defense strategy that questions the credibility of the accuser. The historical context of Rose's criticisms, such as her comments on Perry's song Swish Swish, adds another layer to their past public interactions, although her subsequent retraction of those remarks might indicate a nuanced relationship. The convergence of past adoration, present accusations, and an official investigation creates a narrative that is both compelling and complex. The resurfaced footage, in particular, serves as a striking reminder of how public figures' relationships and perceptions can evolve dramatically over time. It forces an examination of the potential for reconciliation or further entrenchment of positions as the investigation progresses. The entire scenario underscores the challenges of navigating public accusations, especially when they involve historical events and prominent individuals





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