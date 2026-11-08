Retatrutide Reduces Knee Osteoarthritis Pain in Phase 3 Trials

New clinical trials show the experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide significantly reduces knee pain in overweight patients with osteoarthritis, offering a new therapeutic avenue for 15 million Americans.

Northwestern University researchers have revealed significant clinical data demonstrating that retatrutide, an experimental injectable medication, effectively alleviates pain for individuals suffering from painful knee osteoarthritis who are overweight or have obesity. The findings stem from two phase 3 clinical trials involving more than 1,000 participants combined, with results published on November 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine. For patients struggling with daily activities like walking, climbing stairs, or standing from a chair, this medication offers a promising non-surgical alternative to manage symptoms.

Retatrutide Weight Loss Mechanism and Results

Retatrutide is a once-weekly injectable developed by Eli Lilly that activates receptors for three distinct natural hormones, distinguishing it from existing treatments. Participants in the studies who received the highest dose of the drug lost approximately one-quarter of their body weight on average. This substantial weight reduction directly correlates with decreased stress on the knee joints, thereby reducing pain and improving physical function. In contrast, current GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide or tirzepatide typically result in only 10% to 20% weight loss.

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Significant Pain Reduction and Health Benefits

A pooled analysis of the studies showed that about two-thirds of participants receiving retatrutide experienced at least a 50% reduction in knee pain, compared with 38% of those receiving a placebo. Beyond pain relief and weight loss, participants experienced other significant benefits, including reduced blood pressure, lower lipid levels, and less systemic inflammation. These results suggest that the drug not only addresses mechanical load on the knees but may also have broader anti-inflammatory effects within the body.

Stakeholder Positions and Expert Analysis

Dr. Thomas Schnitzer, a professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and the corresponding author of the study, emphasized the clinical importance of these findings. He noted that while losing 5% to 10% of body weight through diet and exercise can reduce symptoms, it is difficult to achieve more than 10% through lifestyle changes alone, especially when existing knee pain limits physical activity. Dr. Schnitzer explained that significant weight loss with this treatment gives patients a good chance of obtaining meaningful pain reduction.

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Study co-author Philip Conaghan, a professor of musculoskeletal medicine at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, will present the findings from the TRIUMPH-4 trial at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, November 8, at the American College of Rheumatology annual meeting in Orlando, Florida. The results of the second study, called TRIUMPH-1-OA, will be presented the same day in a separate poster session. Scientists from Eli Lilly are listed as study co-authors, indicating their involvement in the research process.

Real-World Impact and Future Research Directions

Approximately 5% of the U.S. population, which amounts to 15 million people, have painful knee osteoarthritis. Current treatments include corticosteroid injections, physical therapy, topical treatments, opioids, and non-steroidal oral drugs like ibuprofen and Voltaren, but these often provide only short-term or limited relief. If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, retatrutide could become a major treatment option for this demographic. However, Dr. Schnitzer noted that diet, exercise, and lifestyle modifications remain the foundational first step for patients, as they are less expensive and avoid potential side effects like gastrointestinal problems and loss of muscle mass.

Key questions remain regarding the long-term implications of using retatrutide for osteoarthritis. People who need a knee replacement were excluded from the trial, so it is currently unknown whether the drug slows the progression of knee osteoarthritis enough to reduce the need for total joint replacement. Additionally, the study did not include people who are not overweight, leaving open the question of whether the drug can reduce pain in that population through mechanisms beyond weight loss. Further research is needed to understand if cutting down inflammation in the joint is important in addition to reducing physical load on the knee.