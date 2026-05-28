Retired Banker Records Rare Double Hole‑in‑One, Raises Charity Funds

Douglas Spencer, a retired banker and longtime club member, hit two holes‑in‑one in one round on his home course, an event with odds of about 67 million‑to‑1. Although he finished runner‑up in the competition, the achievement has sparked celebration, debate over clubhouse etiquette, and a new charity challenge to raise money for Prostate Scotland.

Retired banker Douglas Spencer, a long‑time member of the Roddy MacLeod Trophy club in the Cairngorms, experienced a once‑in‑a‑lifetime day on the greens when he recorded a double hole‑in‑one during a single round of golf.

The unprecedented feat unfolded on his home course, with the first ace coming on the ninth‑hole par three known as Beag and the second on the sixteenth‑hole par three called Craigowrie. Both shots were witnessed by fellow competitors - his playing partner John Ingles confirmed the first ball bounced once before dropping into the cup, while three observers on the seventeenth tee watched the second ball roll in from a distance, prompting cheers and high‑fives from the small crowd.

Spencer, who has never recorded a hole‑in‑one in his 44‑year golfing career until that day, said the experience felt surreal, especially as the two aces arrived only about 70 minutes apart. Despite the excitement, the round did not translate into a tournament victory; a mishap on the second hole added seven strokes to his score, leaving him four strokes behind the leader and finishing as runner‑up in the Roddy MacLeod Trophy competition.

The statistical odds of achieving a single hole‑in‑one are roughly 12,500‑to‑1, but the probability of repeating the miracle in the same round is astronomically higher - estimates suggest a chance of one in 67 million. Such a rarity has only been documented a handful of times among both amateur and professional golfers worldwide.

English pro Dale Whitnell performed a similar double ace during the second round of the Investec South African Open in Durban last February, underscoring how extraordinary Spencer's accomplishment is. After his second ace, Spencer placed a bottle of whisky behind the clubhouse bar as a communal celebration, though the single spare bottle was quickly consumed by mid‑evening. The incident sparked a light‑hearted debate among members about proper clubhouse etiquette for the unprecedented scenario.

Looking ahead, Spencer is already channeling his newfound fame into charitable endeavors. Together with playing partner Iain Gardner, he plans to attempt a 100‑hole marathon at the historic North Berwick West Links on 19 June, aiming to raise funds for Prostate Scotland. The duo has already secured nearly £12,500, and they hope the publicity generated by Spencer's double ace will boost donations for the cause.

Spencer, who now plays off a nine handicap and lives in the village near the club - affectionately nicknamed "The Boat" - also holds membership at Lossiemouth Golf Club in Moray. His story serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of sport, where odds such as one in 662,000 for an Olympic podium or one in ten trillion for being struck by a meteorite pale in comparison to the sheer improbability of a double hole‑in‑one in a single round





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