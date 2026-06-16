Retired Couple Awarded £3.3 Million After Environment Agency Flood Defence Ruins Historic Tudor Home Linked to Henry VIII

A retired couple, Roger and Suzanne Brookhouse, have been awarded £3.315 million in compensation by the Upper Tribunal after the Environment Agency's tidal defence wall construction caused groundwater to rise, severely damaging their Grade II-listed Tudor home in Sandwich, Kent, once visited by Henry VIII. The ruling found the Agency's work, which involved building a new wall a metre further into the River Stour, directly led to the destruction of the property's gardens, swimming pool, and structural integrity. The compensation covers remedial garden work, groundwater mitigation, and replacement of the pool, concluding a twelve-year dispute for the homeowners.

A retired couple have won a £3.3million payout after flood damage caused by the Environment Agency (EA) ruined their £2million Tudor home - that once accommodated Henry VIII.

Keen amateur historians Roger and Suzanne Brookhouse watched as the gardens and swimming pool of their Grade II-listed house on the banks of the River Stour in Sandwich, Kent, were slowly destroyed by rising water levels. Henry VIII stayed within its timber-framed walls and surveyed his fleet from its windows before sailing for The Field of the Cloth of Gold diplomatic summit with King Francis in 1520.

The house had been in 'satisfactory' condition in 2013, despite its mighty age, but soon began to suffer after the EA built a tidal defence wall. Erected a metre into the River Stour, which borders the Brookhouses' garden, the wall caused the groundwater level to rise, and effectively left the house sitting in a puddle. The walls cracked and bulged, the garden became boggy as never before, and the outdoor pool was ruined.

Mr and Mrs Brookhouse took the Agency to the Upper Tribunal, where a judge ruled it must hand them more than £3.3m to cover the costs of the damage. Suzanne Brookhouse (pictured) and her husband Roger won £3.3 million off the Environment Agency after successfully claiming its flood prevention work damaged their historic home The keen amateur historians live at The King's Lodging in Sandwich, where Henry VIII once stayed The total compensation ordered of £3,315,200 includes more than £800,000 for remedial work to the garden, after it was 'inundated with salt water' and left 'unplantable'.

The couple were also awarded about £1.2m to rectify the groundwater level - and nearly £200,000 for a new swimming pool. Tribunal judge Elizabeth Cooke said the case was 'of crucial importance to the claimants, for whom the property is their retirement home and whose lives have been disrupted for over 12 years now by the works and their consequences'.

She said: 'We acknowledge their distress, as does the Environment Agency, and we reiterate the view we expressed... that the respondent has done its best and has acted fairly throughout.

' The case reached the tribunal in March after a previous ruling in 2023, when Judge Cooke found the Agency liable to pay compensation, as its work had damaged the house with higher groundwater levels. In the earlier decision, Judge Cooke recounted the storied history of the property and its more recent plight due to water from the river.

She said: 'In 1520, King Henry VIII stood at the window of the building now known as The King's Lodging in Sandwich to review his fleet before setting sail for the Field of the Cloth of Gold.

'From the same window today, the most striking feature is the wall between the property and the River Stour, built by the Environment Agency, as part of the Sandwich Town Tidal Defence Scheme. The Enviroment Agency installed a new wall a metre further into the river, which caused the groundwater to rise and thus damaged the property 'The claimants, Mr and Mrs Brookhouse, are the owners of The King's Lodging and they say that their property has been damaged, and will continue to be damaged, by raised groundwater levels caused by the respondent's works.

' The house and its garden had for many years been separated from the river by a wall, but in 2014 the Agency put a new wall a metre further out into the river and filled the space between the two with drainage material. But the couple complained that, after the work was done, water appeared regularly in their garden, which Mr Brookhouse said had never previously been 'boggy.

' The judge was shown videos of water leaking through the new wall into the garden, with an incident in 2019 showing river water seeping in along the entire 53-metre length of the garden. The wooden-framed house, which dates back to the 15th or early 16th century, had been surveyed before the work and found in 'satisfactory' condition, with only some hairline cracks and damp on the ground floor.

Since the work was completed, the cracks have widened, more have appeared, paint and plasterwork has deteriorated, and part of the front of the house now 'bows outwards', the couple said. Mr and Mrs Brookhouse claimed this was because the house now stood in wet ground, owing to the rise in groundwater levels. They had also been told that their previously 'thriving' garden had been left unplantable due to the water levels and the salt in the soil.

Their 1980s-installed outdoor swimming pool had also been damaged by movement in the concrete, leaving it damaged beyond repair, the couple claimed. They did not need to prove that the Environment Agency work was negligent, only that it was the cause of the groundwater rise which led to the damage. And after hearing expert evidence, Judge Cooke found in favour of the couple, noting that groundwater after the work was up to a metre higher





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